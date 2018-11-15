eclipse_images / Getty

Gear

The M&F Gear and Apparel Gift Guide 2018

Check out some of the best gifts for the gym rat in your life.

eclipse_images / Getty
It's that time of year again: the holidays. And if you’re a gym rat, we bet you'll be shopping for some fitness enthusiasts this gift-giving season. It can be tough to find the perfect gift, but we did the work for you and rounded up products that would make any workout fiend a happy camper. 

Here are some of the best fitness shoes, gear, and apparel to buy this holiday season. 

Henrik Sorensen / Getty
SHOES

A high-fashion sneaker Renaissance is upon us, and our top priority is helping you find a workout shoe that's the perfect balance of function and style.

Nike Epic React Flyknit

Check out the Nike Epic React on Nike's website, retailing at $150.

Ryderwear D-Mak

This classic is the ultimate lifting shoe—check it out here for $130.

Under Armour
Under Armour Project Rock 1

Channel your Dwayne Johnson with these bad boys, which feature and adjustable lacing system for a customizable lock-in fit. Get them here for $120. 

Adidas Men's Running Ultra Boost Shoes

With a stretchy knit upper that adapts to the changing shape of your foot as you run, these running shoes combine comfort and high-performance technology for a best-ever-run feeling. Get them here for $200.

ASICS
Asics Gel-Cumulus 20 SP

You won't hate your cardio sessions quite as much with these cushiony shoes. Get them here for $120.

Altra
Altra HIIT XT 2.0

These are ideal for high-intensity interval training (hence the name). Get them here or on Amazon for $120. 

Thomas Barwick / Getty
TECH

Whether you want to blast jams, capture crazy-clear video, or track your training progress, we have something for you.

JBL
UA Sport Wireless Headphones

Killer sound meets comfort and style in the form of these kick-ass cans. Get them here for $200.

Fitbit
FitBit Ionic: Adidas Edition

Access pre-loaded workouts and step-by-step coaching with this ultimate training watch. Get it here for $280.

Compex
Compex Wireless 2.0

Optimize your recovery, improve mobility, and manage pain with this wire-free electrical muscle stimulator. Get it here for $600.

GoPro
GoPro Hero 7

HyperSmooth video, voice commands, and the ability to stream live makes this the perfect gift for any film junkie. Get it here for $400.

Apple
Apple Watch Series 4

New features include fall detection, advanced workouts, new ways to use Siri, and sexier watch faces. Get it here for $399.

Olloclip
Olloclip Smartphone lenses

Snap hi-def selfies with these smart-phone-compatible lenses. Get them here from $60.

Artiga Photo / Getty
GEAR

Deck out your home gym and your gym bag with these holiday selects.

Hyperice
HyperIce Hypersphere

Feeling sore? Dig into and eliminate the peskiest of muscle knots with this five-inch vibrating roller. Get it here for $149.

K2Skates
K2Skates VO2-S 100 BOA Incline Skates

The '90s are back, baby. Build killer quads with these inline skates for cardio. Get them here for $300.

NordicTrack
NordicTrack RW900 Rower

The 22-inch interactive HD touchscreen makes this rower double as a personal trainer. Get it here for $1,599.

Westend61 / Getty
APPAREL

These new pieces will turn heads in the gym and add a boost to your next workout.

2XU
2XU Reflect Run Thermal Compression Tights

With 360-reflectivity in the legs, you can run in them safely at night. Get them here for $130.

Balega
Balega Enduro Crew Socks

Perfect for all types of training, these socks wick away sweat to keep your feet cool, dry, and blister-free. Get them here for $15 in a variety of colors. 

Lululemon
LuLuLemon City Sweat Zip Hoodie Thermo

Yeah, we know it's pretty pricey, but we also know it will instantly become your favorite hoodie in your closet. Get it here for $128 in four colors. 

Path Projects
Path Projects Graves DA Short

These shorts have thousands of tiny perforations for ventilation like you've never experienced. Get it here for $48.

Dahlie
Reebok Jacket Spectrum 3.0 Front

This lightweight jacket is great for outdoor cardio. Or, you know, anything you want. Get it here for $230.

Reebok
Reebok Sleeveless Tank

Push yourself to the limit. This men's tank can handle it. Get it here for $25.

Peathegee Inc / Getty
FOR THE FIT WOMEN IN YOUR LIFE

Shopping for women may be a little less intuitive than shopping for your fellow male lifters, but these simple gifts are sure to fit into any fit woman's wardrobe.

Reebok
Reebok Classics Vector Cropped Tee

This women's crop top has an iconic vector graphic to bring nostalgic vibes to any layered look. Get it here for $25.

Reebok
Reebok Tri-Back Sports Bra

With its flattering soft-V neckline, this light support sports bra features a strappy triangle pattern and all-over print. It's an ideal underlayer with breathability and style. Get it here for $25.

Reebok
Reebok Woven Training Shorts

Take to the track, studio or gym with these versatile shorts. Your movement is complemented by the wide, anti-abrasion waistband and inner mesh brief, while Speedwick moisture management technology keeps you cool and dry. Get them here for $25.

Reebok
Reebok Foundation Logo Beanie

Add this beanie to top off any cool-weather jacket on your gym commute. A comfortable cotton blend provides a soft feel and warmth in the cold. Available in men’s and women’s styles from $15 to $28 dollars.

