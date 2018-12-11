Emily Brand / Instagram

From Anorexia to Figure Competitor: Check Out Emily Brand’s Journey

20-year-old Emily Brand from the United Kingdom once weighed in at 66 pounds—today, she’s embracing fitness and turning her life around.

Emily Brand / Instagram
Emily Brand nearly lost her life to anorexia as a teenager, but after discovering a passion for bodybuilding, she was able to regain control of her eating and her body. Now, she's packing on the muscle and reaching new heights in the gym with awe-inspiring lifts that she shares on social media—something no one could have predicted a few years ago when she was a mere 66 pounds. She currently works as a personal trainer, competes in figure shows, and is happier than she’s ever been. Plus, she can definitely out-squat you.

You can follow her on Instagram @_emjbrand98_

Emily Brand is a 20-year-old from Lincolnshire, England, who works as a personal trainer and competes in the figure fitness division.

She’s had quite a long journey to get where she is today. Emily was getting bullied for her weight as early as the age of 11.

At her lowest, 16-year-old Emily weighed only 66 pounds. After two stays in the hospital—where she needed to use a wheelchair to get around—she was able to overcome her eating disorder and regain a healthy weight through bodybuilding. As of August, her weight is 117.6 pounds, according to JBH News

On Instagram, she says eats approximately 3,400 calories a day. According to The Sun she starts her day off with a typical bodybuilder breakfast that includes eggs, berries, oats, and protein shakes. The rest of the day includes a mix of proteins and carbs, with chicken and rice or salmon and sweet potatoes on regular rotation. She also told The Sun that she'll typically eat two dinners, with steak and eggs being her favorite. It's a far different mindset for the young girl that was once withering away in a hospital bed and refusing to eat. 

Emily trains six days a week for two hours with her trainer Rob Reinaldo. He had told her he would only work with her if her eating improved.

Emily told The Sun: "It was my dream to become a champion bodybuilder and it became my incentive to start eating properly.”

In addition to a proper diet, she was able to put on muscle by doing exercises such as squats, deadlifts, shoulder and leg presses, and isolation training

Emily placed 5th in her division at the 2 Bros Pro Amateur Pro Qualifier Olympia Stage and placed 1st in the South of England Classic in trained figure.

She has qualified for the PCA World Championships in Birmingham, UK this past October and the Bodybuilding World Championships.

Emily Brand / Instagram

Besides her success in the sport of bodybuilding, Emily is happy to see how her fitness has affected her family. She told The Sun: "My mum is over the moon to see me looking so happy and healthy and enjoying life.”

She told The Sun: "When I had anorexia I suffered from depression and isolated myself and didn't socialize, it was really difficult, and now I'm making up for lost time."

As for cheat meals, Emily gets one a week. She broke it down for The Daily Mail: “I fancy - pizza, pasta, ice cream, whatever.

