From Anorexia to Figure Competitor: Check Out Emily Brand’s Journey

Emily Brand nearly lost her life to anorexia as a teenager, but after discovering a passion for bodybuilding, she was able to regain control of her eating and her body. Now, she's packing on the muscle and reaching new heights in the gym with awe-inspiring lifts that she shares on social media—something no one could have predicted a few years ago when she was a mere 66 pounds. She currently works as a personal trainer, competes in figure shows, and is happier than she’s ever been. Plus, she can definitely out-squat you.

