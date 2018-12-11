Emily Brand / Instagram
Athletes & Celebrities
From Anorexia to Figure Competitor: Check Out Emily Brand’s Journey
20-year-old Emily Brand from the United Kingdom once weighed in at 66 pounds—today, she’s embracing fitness and turning her life around.
Emily Brand nearly lost her life to anorexia as a teenager, but after discovering a passion for bodybuilding, she was able to regain control of her eating and her body. Now, she's packing on the muscle and reaching new heights in the gym with awe-inspiring lifts that she shares on social media—something no one could have predicted a few years ago when she was a mere 66 pounds. She currently works as a personal trainer, competes in figure shows, and is happier than she’s ever been. Plus, she can definitely out-squat you.
You can follow her on Instagram @_emjbrand98_
