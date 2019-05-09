Camille Leblanc-Bazinet on Training, Her 2020 Olympic Goals, and Phasing Out of CrossFit

Throughout her years as a competitive CrossFit athlete, Camille Leblanc-Bazinet has proven time and again that she’s fitter than most. She’s competed at the CrossFit Games every year since 2010, and she earned the coveted title of Fittest Woman on Earth at the 2014 Games. Aside from getting derailed by a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum in 2017, Leblanc-Bazinet has done consistently well in a grueling sport for the better part of a decade and built a social media following of more than 1.3 million on Instagram alone. But she’s not done just yet.

Heading into the 2019 CrossFit Games this summer, the longtime athlete is at a transitional point in her career, swapping much of her CrossFit training for Olympic weightlifting with a goal of qualifying for the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo. She’s still competing at the CrossFit Games, albeit with a team as opposed to pushing her limits as an individual competitor.

“I really want to go to the Olympics,” Leblanc-Bazinet told M&F Hers, “so I feel like I would much rather do one thing really, really hard than do kind of well at the CrossFit Games and kind of well in Olympic weightlifting, but not great at either.”

No matter the sport she’s competing in, it would be impossible to call Leblanc-Bazinet mediocre. She’s put in countless hours of work over the years to get fit in a way that few people ever achieve. But these days, she’s also out to help others through endeavors like her online training program, Pumptown Express.

“When I hurt my shoulder a year and a half ago and I went to a club fitness gym, it really broke my heart that there were so many people there not knowing what to do,” Leblanc-Bazinet recalled. “I wanted to come up with a program for them—something easy to follow that makes them feel good about themselves, makes them feel like an athlete, and helps them finally get the results they want.”

Like everything else she’s ever done, Leblanc-Bazinet put effort into making sure her training program will deliver results and make people feel great. The workouts include prehab, strength training, and bodybuilding-style accessory work to deliver serious pumps by the time they’re over. She also hopes that helping people feel better about themselves will aid in a bigger cause.

“I realized through my fitness career that fit people work hard and happier people make better decisions for the world. So hopefully, we can build the whole community like that.”

Read on for some tips and insight from Leblanc-Bazinet, as told to M&F Hers.