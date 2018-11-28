katieanne100/ Instagram

10 Times Katie Anne Rutherford Was the Ultimate Fitness Inspiration

This Instagram fitness star has competed in both IFPA Figure and Powerlifting competitions.

katieanne100/ Instagram
From figure competitions, to powerlifting, to finance, Katie Anne Rutherford is crushing the game in the gym and online. She also keeps it real about major issues in the fitness community, including body image, sustainable fitness, and eating disorders, making her an inspiration beyond her incredible strength and physique. 

You can follow her on Instagram and YouTube and check out her website here.

Katie is an elite USAPL 72kg powerlifter, IFPA Natural Figure Pro, and coach from Ohio. Currently, she is taking time off from competing to focus on herself and coaching others. 

She is 26 years old and grew up in Ohio with two older brothers.

She graduated magna cum laude from the Ohio State University with a degree in finance. Before pursuing a career in fitness fulltime, she worked in the finance industry.

Yeah, guac is extra and so am I

Her favorite food to treat herself with is brownies. 

She ran track throughout high school and almost pursued running in college, until an injury set her back. The only exercise she was allowed to do was weightlifting. The rest is history.

She does not see athletics and femininity as mutually exclusive. In a 2015 interview with dynamicduotraining.com she said, "As a female, we often have a predisposition in our minds of what a woman should be – and most women spend so much of their life trying to figure out what this means and how to fit this mold. However, once I was able to find my own personal strength through lifting and discover that I do not have to be miserable and trapped in a restrictive eating cycle, I found freedom. It was one of the biggest breakthroughs for me because I felt like I was finally able to be the woman I was made to be – and help others. My life is so much fuller now that I have found freedom, and I want to help others be able to find the same freedom and empowerment."

She cites Serena Williams as one of her biggest inspirations growing up—not only because she is an athlete, but because she is a businesswoman as well.

Katie has been very open about overcoming her struggles with binge eating, anorexia, and distorted eating. She hopes her journey will inspire others to seek help and make the changes they need to eat sustainably. 

In an interview with mylifeinbalanceblog in 2016, she said, “If I could rewind, I would tell the younger version of myself to accept my strong legs (ha – I used to hate them!) and appreciate my capabilities, instead of trying to fit a mold that was not realistic.”

#Nutrition... #Health... 🎉🎉🎉 What the majority of my days look like... Big ol smoothies for at least one meal per day #TeamSmoothiessss 💃🏻 I don't know about you all, but I rarely have the patience to cook in the mornings 😂 so most of my days start with something like this. Smoothies allow you to throw a bunch of healthy stuff (techinal terms here) in a blender and get on with your day. Swipe for an idea of a combo I use, logged on @my.macros 👉🏼 the app I use to log my food intake and #macronutrients 🥑 It takes some time to find the right combination of flavors and consistency that is palatable... But a good rule of thumb: a serving of fruit and a veggie, some omegas, protein (@corenutritionals isolate whey is my go-to), and fiber. #NUTRITION... What works and what doesn't? Aka what is sustainable and what isn't? Over the years, there are some things that have been confirmed time after time... These principles guide my nutrition and what works with my life. 👉🏼 Not following a #MealPlan. Never has been sustainable for me. Meal plans tend to trigger disordered eating habits and those are scary if you have struggled with nutrition in the past! 👉🏼 Flexible dieting. Being able to choose what my intake looks for a certain day while recognizing that overall consistency is what is most important. I eat gluten, dairy, artificial sweeteners, carbs at night. I accept I can't be perfect and that is ok! That is good! Perfect isn't sustainable or realistic. 👉🏼 Eating carbs & moderate fat before lifting makes me feel good. Don't be derp head and forget to eat before a 2 hour lift 😂 (been there...) 👉🏼 Diving protein over 3-5 meals per day to spike #MPS (muscle protein synthesis). 👉🏼Moderate fat and moderate carbohydrate intake. No low fat or low carb quick fixes. 👉🏼 Focusing on "whole", nutrient dense foods 90 percent of the time and eating plenty of fiber to keep me satisfied. 👉🏼 Lotssss of fruits, veggies, omega 3's, and other healthy fats for glowing skin. I notice a BIG correlation to how my skin looks and the quality of my diet. What are some of your tips? Comment below!! 😊👇🏼👇🏼 #MyMacros #corenutritionals #powerfitperformance #iifym #flexibledieting

In her coaching and on her website, Katie emphasizes “there are NO quick fixes. The most important factors for success are consistency and dedication, along with a fitness regimen that is challenging & sustainable.”

 

