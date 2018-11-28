10 Times Katie Anne Rutherford Was the Ultimate Fitness Inspiration

She does not see athletics and femininity as mutually exclusive. In a 2015 interview with dynamicduotraining.com she said, "As a female, we often have a predisposition in our minds of what a woman should be – and most women spend so much of their life trying to figure out what this means and how to fit this mold. However, once I was able to find my own personal strength through lifting and discover that I do not have to be miserable and trapped in a restrictive eating cycle, I found freedom. It was one of the biggest breakthroughs for me because I felt like I was finally able to be the woman I was made to be – and help others. My life is so much fuller now that I have found freedom, and I want to help others be able to find the same freedom and empowerment."