katieanne100/ Instagram
Athletes & Celebrities
10 Times Katie Anne Rutherford Was the Ultimate Fitness Inspiration
This Instagram fitness star has competed in both IFPA Figure and Powerlifting competitions.
From figure competitions, to powerlifting, to finance, Katie Anne Rutherford is crushing the game in the gym and online. She also keeps it real about major issues in the fitness community, including body image, sustainable fitness, and eating disorders, making her an inspiration beyond her incredible strength and physique.
You can follow her on Instagram and YouTube and check out her website here.
