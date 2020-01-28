yuanherong1229/jujubafit_/nataliya.amazonka/steficohen/Instagram

Athletes & Celebrities

18 of the Most Muscular Women on Instagram

These women prove that muscle isn't just for the guys.

oksana-emblem thumbnail by
yuanherong1229/jujubafit_/nataliya.amazonka/steficohen/Instagram

When you think of the most muscular physiques on social media, we're willing to bet some of the biggest male bodybuilders and influencers come to mind. But building muscle, as any longtime M&F reader knows, isn't only for the boys. There are plenty of women out there who are pushing it in the gym, working harder than the guys to pack on muscle and achieve stunning physiques. 

We scoured social media to find some of the fittest, most built women around, and came up with a list of ladies who we guarantee will get you motivated to hit the gym a little (or maybe a lot) harder. 

1 of 18
nataliya.amazonka / Instagram
Nataliya Kuznetsova

Nataliya Kuznetsova isn't your average female bodybuilder. The Russian lifter sports proportions that look unreal, and it's no surprise that she's amassed nearly half a million followers on the 'Gram. Multiple sources call her the heaviest known professional female bodybuilder, and we wouldn't be surprised if that's true. According to one of her posts, she stands at 5'7" and weighs in at over 220 pounds in the off season. By the look of it, none of those pounds are fat.  

2 of 18
Stefi Cohen

Powerlifter, physical therapy doctor, and Instagram sensation Stefi Cohen is absolutely jacked, and she's even stronger than she looks. With 25 all-time world records under her belt, Cohen is an icon in the strength community. At her last meet, she deadlifted 456 pounds for a world record, squatted 446 pounds for another world record, and benched 226. Her total, 1,124 pounds, was also a world record. As if that weren't enough of an accomplishment, she did it all after dropping 15 pounds to compete at 114 pounds—her lightest weight in three years. 

3 of 18
danalinnbailey / Instagram
Dana Linn Bailey

Dana Linn Bailey has been in the lifting game for a long time, and was the first Women's Physique Olympia champion in 2013. She's still known for her chiseled physique, has over 2 million followers on Instagram, and co-owns Warhouse Gym with her husband, Rob Bailey. 

4 of 18
Бахар Набиева - Bakhar Nabieva

It's not hard to see why Bakhar Nabieva boasts 2.8 million followers on Instagram. The social media fitness star has some of the biggest legs and one of the smallest waists around, rocking a physique that any bodybuilder would kill for. 

5 of 18
@dr.danimal_111/instagram
Danica Goodheart

U.S. Army veterinarian and NPC Figure competitor Danica Goodheart doesn't mess around in the gym, and she's got the traps to prove it. With more than 43,000 Instagram followers, it's clear that fans can't get enough of her impressive physique.

6 of 18
Linda Durbesson

Linda Durbesson is a certified PT who preaches wellness and health to her more than one million followers on Instagram. She shares plenty of workouts and tips on her page for fans to follow.

 

7 of 18
djessicabuettner / Instagram
Jessica Buettner

Powerlifter and pharmacist Jessica Buettner has a deadlift PR of 545 pounds, which probably makes her stronger than most of your gym buddies. The Canadian lifter is also a Type 1 diabetic, but that doesn't stop her from pushing her limits in the gym. 

8 of 18
@yuanherong1229 / Instagram
袁合荣-Yuan Herong

When it comes to waist-to-hip ratio, you'd be hard-pressed to find a physique more amazing than Chinese athlete Yuan Herong. Despite having a career in medicine, she finds time to work out and model on the side, much to the delight of her more than 332,000 followers on Instagram.

9 of 18
@laurentayllorr/Instagram
Lauren Taylor

Even when she's "out of shape," figure athlete and lifestyle coach Lauren Taylor would put most people to shame with her toned midsection and sculpted shoulders. 

10 of 18
@rachelle_carter/Instagram
Rachelle Carter

Rachelle Carter is insanely fit, but look at her Instagram and you'll mostly see photos of her incredible cosplay. From Poison Ivy to Link and even Harley Quinn, Carter has done it all. 

11 of 18
Shanique Grant

Two-time Women's Physique Olympia Winner Shanique Grant has taken the division by storm, dominating at the 2019 and 2019 Olympias and amassing hundreds of thousands of fans on Instagram.  

12 of 18
vytamin_c / Instagram
Cydney Gillon

From excelling at track sports to competing on Survivor to winning the Figure Olympia title three times, Cydney Gillon isn't one to rest for long, and her physique is all the proof you need. 

13 of 18
Juliana Esteso

It's hard to find someone more clearly dedicated to leg day than Juliana Esteso, who competes in the IFBB's Wellness division. She's been at the top of her game for years, and she doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. 

14 of 18
Carrie June Anne Bowlby

One look at Carriejune Anne Bowlby's legs will prove that she lifts big weight, and her shredded core speaks to her years-long journey in the weight room. She went from stick-thin to thick and strong, and she's gained 1.2 million followers along the way. 

15 of 18
@roxyqueflexx/Instagram
Renee Enos

Fitness fanatic and self-prolaimed "fitnerd" Renee Enos is as comfortable in the gym as she is in theatrical-quality cosplay. The Hawaii native discovered her love of fitness after moving to mainland USA, and she hasn's slowed down since. 

16 of 18
@lulubellelifts/Instagram
Maddy Daniel

Maddy Lulu-Belle Daniel may be a budding powerlifter these days, but her abs might trick you into thinking she's about to take the stage once again for a figure competition.

17 of 18
Savannah Prez

Belgium-based fitness star Savannah Prez has amassed more than 638,000 Instagram followers, and we're guessing it has to do with her incredibly jacked quads. You'll never want to skip leg day again after taking a look at her Instagram feed. 

18 of 18
@guusjevangeel/Instagram
Guusje Van Geel

Guusje Van Geel's abs are impressive, and so is her fashion sense. Her Instagram feed is a fusion of killer outfits and motivational fitness posts. What's not to love? 

For access to exclusive fitness advice, interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Topics:
Comments