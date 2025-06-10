Nicole Young’s public persona may come polished and poised—a hallmark of her presence on Netflix’s Selling Sunset. But beneath the glamour is a woman whose professional edge is rooted in something far less curated: grit. Long before luxury real estate and television screens became her everyday landscape, Young was an elite athlete raised in a household where perseverance wasn’t a slogan—it was the standard.

“If at first you don’t succeed, get back up again and again and again,” she says. “Even if you’re not the biggest or the strongest, you can succeed in being the most determined.”

That mindset, forged in childhood through springboard diving and gymnastics, has translated into a career that thrives under pressure—whether navigating multimillion-dollar deals or national television narratives. But it’s not just about staying in motion; it’s about moving with intention. “We’re supposed to be providing service and value to our clients,” Young says of the real estate industry. “I think a lot of times, people’s egos can take over. They think it’s more about them and their accomplishments, as opposed to ‘What am I providing?’”

Young recently spoke with M&F, reflecting on the lessons behind her mental toughness, how she balances brand-building with staying grounded, and why true strength at this stage in her life has as much to do with what she says no to as what she pursues. From her go-to wellness routines to her evolving perspective on purpose and visibility, she lays out the principles powering her next chapter—and the ones she won’t compromise on.

Nicole Young Built Her Foundation on Fitness

Before she ever closed a megadeal or navigated interpersonal fireworks on a Netflix soundstage, Nicole Young was competing—often against herself. Whether it was gymnastics, springboard diving, or grinding out reps on the track, athletics were never just simply extracurricular activities. They were a lens through which she understood work ethic, pressure, and purpose.“ parents were both collegiate athletes,” Young says. “So sports were a huge part of my life from the beginning. And they taught me that even if you’re not the most naturally gifted, you can win by outworking everyone else.”

That belief became her operating system—one that’s carried her from athletic ambition to real estate recognition.

Young doesn’t romanticize competition. She respects it. She credits her sports background for building the kind of endurance that today allows her to function in high-stress, high-visibility environments without cracking. Real estate in Los Angeles is cutthroat enough. Layer on a global audience dissecting your decisions, and it requires something more than confidence—it demands internal calibration.

What she learned on the mat and the diving board wasn’t about medals—it was about mastering mindset. “We’re taught to shake it off and go again,” she says. “You fall, you get back up. You mess up, you try harder.” That feedback loop is something she still relies on in her career today. Every client lost, every deal delayed, every scene scrutinized—all of it becomes data, not drama.

Thriving in the Spotlight

Scroll Nicole Young’s Instagram and you’ll see the expected markers of success: skyline views, curated outfits, a level of polish that suggests effortlessness. But behind the curtain is someone who thrives on discipline, not aesthetics. Her schedule, far from chaotic, runs on a rhythm that prioritizes energy over appearance.“If it’s not in my calendar, it doesn’t exist,” she says.

Its not a line—its a mantra. Between showings, shooting, branding, and life, Young carves out time to control what she can. For her, that means prioritizing sleep, hydration, and a reliable night workout—even when the rest of the day doesn’t go to plan.

Her preferred routine: an intense cardio session on the bike followed by mat Pilates, often well after dark. “I’m not capable of having a conversation whatsoever when I’m on that bike,” she laughs. “But I think it’s so good to get a good sweat in… really pump out a hardcore workout in however much time you have available.” It’s less about chasing an aesthetic and more about maintaining clarity and calm.

Nutrition follows the same intentional approach. As a committed plant-based eater, Young is the type to prepare fridge-ready meals in advance, or lean on go-to brands like Urban Remedy to keep things clean and simple. “There’s nothing worse than being in the car, running around all day and suddenly being like, Im starving and theres nothing I can eat.’” Her philosophy isn’t about restriction—it’s about readiness.

Mental Strength is Greater Than Physical Strength

In a culture obsessed with visible gains, Young is more interested in what you can’t see. While she still puts in the physical work—for her body, her brand, and her health—it’s mental fitness that underpins everything. “Physical strength takes a backseat to mental strength,” she says. “Strength and determination will get you farther than anything else.”

That belief isn’t abstract. It shows up in how she processes feedback, manages conflict, and stays grounded in environments built to test composure. And in the context of reality TV, that composure is more than aesthetic—it’s essential. “It’s the real world and there’s the reality TV world,” she says. “ oftentimes those things are very different.”

Young doesn’t pretend the two worlds are easy to balance. But she’s learned to separate her self-worth from her storyline. That means understanding the difference between performance and identity—and resisting the pull to perform off-camera. “I have to be very mentally strong to maintain who you are when there are so many people projecting who they think you are.”

To stay sharp, she starts every day with brain games—quick-hit mental exercises to get the neurons firing before the demands of the day stack up. “It just gets my synapses going,” she says. “ when I have a big day ahead, I want to make sure Im clear-headed and sharp.” It’s one more way she trains for the long game—one that has less to do with what people see and more to do with how she sees herself.

How Nicole Young Is Building a Brand Beyond ‘Sunset’

As her profile has risen, so has the temptation to play to the crowd. But Nicole Young has made a deliberate decision not to. Instead, she’s doubling down on authenticity, trusting that the version of herself she knows best will always outperform the one others expect. “My dad told me as a young kid: Other people’s opinions of you are none of your business,’” she says. “That’s really stayed with me.”

It’s not about arrogance—it’s about agency. Young believes that strength today means being comfortable with complexity, especially as a woman in a space that rewards simplicity and spectacle.

And part of that strength has come from staying open to unexpected opportunities. Initially hesitant to join Selling Sunset, she ultimately saw the potential in saying yes. “Being open to it opened up a lot more possibilities,” she says. What followed was not just visibility, but evolution—a way to expand her platform without compromising her values.

Now, as she plots the next chapter—with ambitions that stretch beyond the show and even beyond real estate—Young is staying rooted in whats worked: structure, resilience, and a clear sense of self. “At the end of the day, your integrity is the only thing that really matters,” she says. “ else comes and goes.”

