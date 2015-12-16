How To Eat Healthy And Train While Traveling

Hitting a chain restaurant with family or friends? You'll find some surprisingly healthy menu options at some of these popular eateries.

Panera Bread

Eat: Black bean soup and Mediterranean veggies sandwich

1 cup of soup, half sandwich and iced tea: 430 calories, 8g fat, 75g carbs, 21g protein

Outback Steakhouse

Appetizer: Chicken cesar salad

Half portion, dressing included: 240 calories, 6g fat, 10g carbs, 36g protein

Main: Victoria's filet wood-fire grilled with broccoli and side salad with dressing

Half portion; 6 oz with everything mentioned: 225 calories, 8g fat, 15g carbs, 22g protein

P.F. Chang's

Eat: Oolong sea bass

Serves 2: 521 calories, 12g fat, 40g carbs, 64g protein

Eat: Chicken lettuce wraps

377 calories, 12g fat, 35g carbs, 28g protein

Starbucks

Drink: An Americano or nonfat cappucino

15 calories or 80 calories

Eat: Perfect oatmeal or reduced-fat turkey bacon breakfast sandwich

From 140 calories or 230 calories

Applebee's

Eat: Cedar grilled lemon chicken or pepper-crusted sirloin and whole grains

570 calories, 25g fat, 46g carbs, and 43g protein or 350 calories, 10g fat, 41g carbs, 28g protein

Train While You Travel

Being on the road is no excuse for sacrificing your fitness. Before booking a hotel, ask the concierge about the hotel gym, or search the Web to find a full gym close to your preferred hotel, then ask its membership manager for a weekly or daily pass. (Be sure to allot 30 minutes during the first visit for walking the gym with the membership manager.) Some day passes may even be free, like at the YMCA; or find boutique gyms that offer a free first-timer day pass.