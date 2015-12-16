How To Eat Healthy And Train While Traveling

Hitting a chain restaurant with family or friends? You'll find some surprisingly healthy menu options at some of these popular eateries.
Panera Bread
Eat: Black bean soup and Mediterranean veggies sandwich
- 1 cup of soup, half sandwich and iced tea: 430 calories, 8g fat, 75g carbs, 21g protein
Outback Steakhouse
Appetizer: Chicken cesar salad
- Half portion, dressing included: 240 calories, 6g fat, 10g carbs, 36g protein
Main: Victoria's filet wood-fire grilled with broccoli and side salad with dressing
- Half portion; 6 oz with everything mentioned: 225 calories, 8g fat, 15g carbs, 22g protein
P.F. Chang's
Eat: Oolong sea bass
- Serves 2: 521 calories, 12g fat, 40g carbs, 64g protein
Eat: Chicken lettuce wraps
- 377 calories, 12g fat, 35g carbs, 28g protein
Starbucks
Drink: An Americano or nonfat cappucino
- 15 calories or 80 calories
Eat: Perfect oatmeal or reduced-fat turkey bacon breakfast sandwich
- From 140 calories or 230 calories
Applebee's
Eat: Cedar grilled lemon chicken or pepper-crusted sirloin and whole grains
- 570 calories, 25g fat, 46g carbs, and 43g protein or 350 calories, 10g fat, 41g carbs, 28g protein
Train While You Travel
Being on the road is no excuse for sacrificing your fitness. Before booking a hotel, ask the concierge about the hotel gym, or search the Web to find a full gym close to your preferred hotel, then ask its membership manager for a weekly or daily pass. (Be sure to allot 30 minutes during the first visit for walking the gym with the membership manager.) Some day passes may even be free, like at the YMCA; or find boutique gyms that offer a free first-timer day pass.