Cecilie_Arcurs / Getty
Features
Our Top 7 Studio Classes to Try Right Now
Find your next-level workout class at a gym near you.
Fitness trends come and go, but certain cult classes manage to wield staying power through motivation, mantra, and pure sweat. How do they do that?
From a Spartan Race—derived workout and heated HIIT training to guided and inspired treadmill sprinting sessions like you’ve never done before, these supercreative exercise classes will help sculpt your whole body in unexpected and amazing ways.
1 of 7
Rick Bern
2 of 7
Courtesy of Soulannex
3 of 7
Courtesy of Rise Nation
4 of 7
Courtesy of UFC Gym
5 of 7
Courtesy of Peloton
6 of 7
Courtesy of DDP Yoga
7 of 7
Courtesy of Bode NYC