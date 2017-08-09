Adrienne Raimo

Nutrition

10 Ice Cream Alternatives to Enjoy This Summer

Cool down on a hot night—without gaining unnecessary belly fat—by whipping up these delicious, lower-calorie sweet treats this summer.

Christy Brissette, M.S., R.D. thumbnail by MS, RD
Adrienne Raimo

There’s nothing like a sweet frozen treat to cool you down this summer. Too bad most ice cream and frozen yogurt is loaded with empty calories, saturated fat, sugar and stabilizers

But have no fear: There are plenty of healthy ice cream alternatives you can enjoy this summer. 

These 10 frozen desserts are easy enough to make at home—and better yet, you don’t need to invest in an ice cream-maker to craft them in your own kitchen. As long as you have a decent blender or a food processor, you’re golden. Get ready to lick the screen (and your bowl).

1 of 10
Christy Brissette
Blueberry Watermelon Shaved Ice

This Blueberry Watermelon Shaved Ice has no added sugar and is bursting with antioxidants. It will help cool you down after a sweat session—at less than 100 calories per serving. It also happens to be gluten-free, vegan and Paleo-friendly. Keep it on hand for when you’re craving a sweet treat.

Check out the recipe here.

2 of 10
Christy Brissette
Triple Chocolate Protein Ice Cream

Substitute your post-workout protein shake for protein ice cream. You’ll feel like it’s a cheat day—but still hit all your macro counts.

Check out the recipe here. 

3 of 10
Christy Brissette
Mango Frozen Yogurt

Gotta love your froyo—especially when it’s loaded with protein, calcium and antioxidants and has no refined sugar. This super-easy frozen yogurt recipe only requires three ingredients: frozen mangos, Greek yogurt, and water. 

Check out the recipe here. 

4 of 10
Christy Brissette
Lemon Mint Snow Cones

Lemonade is summer’s most refreshing beverage, and lemon gelato is one of the most popular flavors to peak your taste buds. The zing of lemon and a hint of mint take the kiddie snow cone to adult territory. (You can even drizzle on some vodka or white rum. We’re not judging.)

Check out the recipe here. 

5 of 10
The dietitian team at Craving Health
Peanut Butter Nice Cream with Blueberry Sauce

Although it weighs in at fewer calories—and with less added sugar and fat—than your typical summertime dessert, this Peanut Butter Nice Cream with Blueberry Sauce still offers all the creamy satisfaction of good ol’ regular ice cream. It also packs a protein punch, thanks to the powdered peanut butter.

Check out the recipe here.

6 of 10
Adrienne Raimo
Raspberry Coconut Ice Cream

This Raspberry Coconut Ice Cream is dairy-free thanks to subbing in some rich and creamy coconut milk. The addition of cashews adds some protein and healthy fats, while the raspberries provide disease-fighting fiber and phytochemicals.

Check out the recipe here.

7 of 10
Christy Brissette
Avocado Pistachio Ice Cream

Avocados are bursting with heart-healthy fat and fiber, plus potassium that can help you replenish after sweat losses from a tough workout. This ice cream is sweetened with dates so you’ll benefit from not just some sweetness, but plenty of fiber and minerals. Pistachios provide even more green and some protein-packed crunch to this frozen dessert.

Check out the recipe here.

8 of 10
Christy Brissette
Peach Pie Nice Cream

So you’ve just gotten home from the farmers market with armfuls of fresh peaches, and absolutely no idea what to do with them all. Solution: Whip up some of this peach pie nice cream, which is heavy on the fresh fruit and light on pretty much everything else.

Check out the recipe here.

9 of 10
Abbey Sharpe
Vegan Nutella Banana Ice Cream

Crush your Nutella cravings (and avoid processed palm oil in the jarred stuff) with this easy ice cream recipe. It’s made with just bananas and a lower-sugar vegan chocolate hazelnut sauce for the win.

Check out the recipe here. 

10 of 10
Christy Brissette
Neapolitan Nice Cream

Can’t decide if you want chocolate, vanilla or strawberry ice cream? Make all three! This Neapolitan Nice Cream (it’s called “nice cream” because it’s nicer on your waistline) is a great way to have the delicious flavors of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream for a fraction of the calories. The main ingredient: frozen bananas. It has no added sugar or refined sugar. That makes this ice cream alternative vegan, dairy-free and Paleo.

Check out the recipe here. 

Topics:
Comments