5 Healthy Muffin Tin Recipes That Save Time and Calories

Fast food is a no-no—all Hers readers know that. But what about fast, healthy food? With a little prep and one humble muffin pan, you can make breakfast, lunch, and snack foods in a portable size that are easy to take with you anywhere. Plus, you banish between-meal mishaps with this savory solution.

Cooking your favorite meals in a muffin pan is a quick, easy way to add variety to your menu while making portion control a cinch. To eat confidently, just whip up these savory recipes from some of our favorite food bloggers in a muffin tin, bake, and in fewer than 40 minutes you’ll have perfect portions for the road.

