5 Healthy Muffin Tin Recipes That Save Time and Calories

Cooking your favorite meals in a muffin pan is a quick, easy way to add variety to your menu while making portion control a cinch.

Fast food is a no-no—all Hers readers know that. But what about fast, healthy food? With a little prep and one humble muffin pan, you can make breakfast, lunch, and snack foods in a portable size that are easy to take with you anywhere. Plus, you banish between-meal mishaps with this savory solution.

Cooking your favorite meals in a muffin pan is a quick, easy way to add variety to your menu while making portion control a cinch. To eat confidently, just whip up these savory recipes from some of our favorite food bloggers in a muffin tin, bake, and in fewer than 40 minutes you'll have perfect portions for the road.

SEE ALSO: Healthy Slow Cooker Recipes for Athlete

1. BBQ Turkey Meat Loaf Cups with Mashed Cauliflower

Click HERE for the recipe and macro count of this delicious dish. 

Brad Jones
2. Southwest Quinoa Cakes

Click HERE for the recipe and macro counts. 

3. Lemon-Coconut Baked Oatmeal Cups

Click HERE for the recipe and macro counts.

Courtesy of Slender Kitchen
4. Sweet Potato, Spinach, and Egg Muffin

Click HERE for the recipe and macro counts. 

Alex Thom
5. Skinny Lasagna Cupcakes

Click HERE for the recipe and macro counts. 

