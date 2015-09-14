5 Satisfying Breakfasts for Fat Loss

If there is a most-important meal, it’s breakfast. A morning meal jump-starts your body by replacing the nutrients it tapped into while you were sleeping, and it sets you up for healthier eating, to fuel exercise and foster weight control for the rest of the day. High-quality proteins and complex carbohydrates are the cornerstones of any balanced meal—and maybe even more so in the morning.

Studies show that protein for breakfast naturally curbs calorie intake throughout the day while helping to build and maintain muscle. Complex carbohydrates, such as oats and whole-wheat bread, are also necessary for fueling your training, steadying energy levels, and curbing cravings. Try one of these five easy breakfast recipes today!