Moya McAllister

Nutrition

5 Satisfying Breakfasts for Fat Loss

Packed with protein, fiber, and complex carbs, these morning meals provide serious fuel.

by
Moya McAllister
View Gallery (5)

If there is a most-important meal, it’s breakfast. A morning meal jump-starts your body by replacing the nutrients it tapped into while you were sleeping, and it sets you up for healthier eating, to fuel exercise and foster weight control for the rest of the day. High-quality proteins and complex carbohydrates are the cornerstones of any balanced meal—and maybe even more so in the morning.

Studies show that protein for breakfast naturally curbs calorie intake throughout the day while helping to build and maintain muscle. Complex carbohydrates, such as oats and whole-wheat bread, are also necessary for fueling your training, steadying energy levels, and curbing cravings. Try one of these five easy breakfast recipes today!

5 Satisfying Breakfasts for Fat Loss
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 5
close
1 of 5
wsmahar / Getty
1. High-Protein Strawberry-Stuffed French Toast

You may consider French toast an off-limits indulgence. Not ours: We pumped up the protein with pureed cottage cheese and eggs, amped the fiber with whole-wheat bread and fruit, and kept the sodium low to prevent puffiness and bloating. The potassium in strawberries promotes fluid balance, and their vitamin C supports a strong immune system and protects cells against everyday damage.

Click here for the High-Protein Strawberry-Stuffed French Toast recipe.

2 of 5
kirin_photo / Getty
2. Oats, Raspberry, and Almond Parfait

It may appear dainty, but this nutritious parfait packs a punch, with 25 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber. Greek yogurt is largely responsible for this meal’s high level of muscle-building protein and nearly all of its bone-building calcium. Recent research shows that almonds have 20% fewer calories than previously thought. That’s great news, since almonds are a stellar source of heart- healthy fat. Raspberries are bursting with fiber and vitamin C, as well as manganese, which helps your body make collagen, the connective tissue that boosts bone health and supports strong muscles and firm skin. Uncooked oats may be chewier than you’re accustomed to but delicious nevertheless.

See the full Oats, Raspberry, and Almond Parfait recipe here.

3 of 5
The Picture Pantry / Getty
3. Blueberry-banana Baked Oatmeal

It’s hard to tell, but a serving of blueberry-banana baked oatmeal sneaks in nearly a serving of fruit, along with soy protein, beneficial omega-3 fats from walnuts, fortified eggs, fiber, and complex carbs from the oats! This powerful combo will fuel your day and guard against energy fluctuations. Time- strapped breakfast eaters will find it hard to resist this dish, which doubles as a portable feast to enjoy before or after your morning workout. Prepare it once and eat it in the days ahead. To jack up the protein, pair a serving of baked oatmeal with Greek yogurt.

See the full Blueberry-banana Baked Oatmeal recipe here.

4 of 5
Moya McAllister
4. Egg And Mushroom Pita Pocket

It’s tempting to ditch egg yolks in the name of good health, but that’s unnecessary, since all of the vitamins and minerals, and about half of the protein, is in the yolk. One whole egg and two egg whites boosts the nutrition of this breakfast sandwich and limits cholesterol and fat. Fortified eggs, such as Eggland’s Best, provide more nutrition for the calories, including heart-healthy omega-3 fats, like the ones found in fish. Mushrooms are low in sodium and provide B vitamins, including riboflavin, niacin, and pantothenic acid, which help your body harness energy from protein, fat, and carbohydrates. Mushrooms are a leading source of selenium and ergothioneine, compounds that support the immune system.

See the full Egg And Mushroom Pita Pocket recipe here.

5 of 5
Food Delight / EyeEm / Getty
5. Gluten-Free Pumpkin-Raisin Pancakes with Honey and Greek Yogurt

These grain-free, protein-packed pancakes are suitable for everyone, not just those avoiding gluten, and they include half a serving of vegetables, too. Pumpkin provides a bounty of carotenoids that your body uses to defend itself against damage during strenuous exercise and everyday living, and it converts to vitamin A on an as-needed basis. California raisins supply a serving of fruit, fiber, and potassium to help keep blood pressure in check, and sweetness without any added sugar. Ground cinnamon serves as an antioxidant that also helps to regulate blood sugar levels.

See the full Gluten-Free Pumpkin-Raisin Pancakes with Honey and Greek Yogurt recipe here.

Topics:
Comments