5 Tasty Recipes to Feed Your Eyes

Junophoto / Getty

One of the most important muscles in your body and often overlooked is your eyes. With that said, getting older and living in a technology driven world can lead to major eye strain. That’s why it’s important to load up with eye-friendly foods that can help work their fountain of youth magic. Check out the following recipes from Eat Right For Your Sight: Simple Tasty Recipes That Help Reduce the Risk of Vision Loss from Macular Degeneration, by Jennifer Trainer Thompson and Johanna M. Seddon.

Recipes from Eat Right For Your Sight: Simple Tasty Recipes That Help Reduce the Risk of Vision Loss from Macular Degeneration, By Jennifer Trainer Thompson and Johanna M. Seddon, copyright © American Macular Degeneration Foundation, 2014. Photo courtesy Jason Houston. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available wherever books are sold.