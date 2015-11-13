Nutrition

5 Tasty Recipes to Feed Your Eyes

Protect your eyes simply by eating the right foods and keeping these nutrients in sight

by
1 of 6

Healthy Eye Recipes

5 Tasty Recipes to Feed Your Eyes
Junophoto / Getty

One of the most important muscles in your body and often overlooked is your eyes. With that said, getting older and living in a technology driven world can lead to major eye strain. That’s why it’s important to load up with eye-friendly foods that can help work their fountain of youth magic. Check out the following recipes from Eat Right For Your Sight: Simple Tasty Recipes That Help Reduce the Risk of Vision Loss from Macular Degeneration, by Jennifer Trainer Thompson and Johanna M. Seddon.

Recipes from Eat Right For Your Sight: Simple Tasty Recipes That Help Reduce the Risk of Vision Loss from Macular Degeneration, By Jennifer Trainer Thompson and Johanna M. Seddon, copyright © American Macular Degeneration Foundation, 2014. Photo courtesy Jason Houston. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available wherever books are sold.

 

2 of 6

1. Chicken with Mushrooms and Thyme

Chicken with Mushrooms and Thyme
Jason Houston

Thyme is rich in zeaxanthin and lutein, both of which can reduce the risk of eye disease like age-related macular degeneration and cataracts. Studies have indicated that these powerful antioxidants aid in improved vision when there’s dim light. Aside from boosting eye health, this recipe contains an excellent source of selenium, B vitamins and vitamin D from mushrooms – all of which can help with energy production and mood regulation. 

Click here for the full recipe. 

3 of 6

2. Roasted Butternut Squash and Cranberry Salad

Jason Houston

This recipe is a winning combo. A single serving of squash alone can contain more than 400 percent of your daily requirement for vitamin A; this is due to the massive amounts of beta-carotene found in squash. Vitamin A can help protect your cornea. And cranberries have been seen to protect the eyes from disorders like cataracts and macular degeneration.

Click here for the full recipe. 

4 of 6

3. White Bean Soup with Kale

White Bean Soup
Jason Houston

It's no surprise that kale can support eye health and the white beans in this recipe will help fuel your muscles. 

Click here for the full recipe. 

5 of 6

4. Spicy Udon Noodles

Spicy Udon Noodles
Jason Houston

The vegetables in this dish, such as red bell peppers, carrots and broccoli are bursting with carotenoids combined with the anti-inflammatory benefits of fresh ginger.

Click here for the full recipe. 

6 of 6

5. Carrot Cumin Soup

Carrot Cumin Soup
kajakiki / Getty

This dish combines the richest source of vitamin A – carrots – with cumin, an herb that’s high in iron, which is an essential component for producing hemoglobin. Hemoglobin is needed to transfer oxygen to all the cells of the body and it also supports proper metabolism for muscles and other active organs. 

Click here for the full recipe. 

Topics:
Comments