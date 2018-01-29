Nutrition
Marinated Chicken Skewers
Keep your dinner light and fin with these vegetable heavy chicken recipe.
A tangy oil-and-vinegar marinade keeps these chicken kabobs moist while grilling. Feel free to mix the vegetables in any order, or sub in yellow or orange peppers for red and green.
Marinated Chicken Skewers Servings: 4
You'll need
- For the Marinade:
- 3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- ⅛ cup red wine vinegar
- ½ cup balsamic vinegar
- 1 tbsp fresh basil, chopped
- Sea salt, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
- ⅛ tsp oregano
- For the Kebobs:
- 4 chicken breasts, cut into 2" cubes
- 1 8-oz package baby portobello or button mushroo
- 1 red bell pepper, cut into 2" cubes
- 1 green pepper, cut into 2" cubes
- 1 red onion, cut into 2" slices
- 4-6 skewers (metal or wooden)
Directions
1. Mix all ingredients for marinade.
2. Add chicken to the marinade and let sit in fridge for a minimum of 2 hours (preferably overnight).
3. Preheat grill. Slide chicken cubes and vegetables onto skewers and place on grill. Cook approximately 3-4 minutes per side; turn only once.
4. Remove from grill and serve on skewers.