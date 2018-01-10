No Meat Meals: Nut-crusted Tofu

Pistachios, tarragon, and lemon juice, plus a hint of Dijon mustard, turn a simple dinner into something special. Serve with steamed green beans and quinoa for a Parisian-bistro-inspired meal. There’s no need to press the tofu; simply pat it dry. Any excess moisture will help the crust adhere to the tofu.
Nut-Crusted Tofu Servings: 4
You'll need
- ½ cup roasted, shelled pistachios (unsalted)
- ¼ cup whole-wheat breadcrumbs
- 1 shallot, minced
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 tsp grated lemon zest
- ½ tsp dried tarragon
- salt and pepper (to taste)
- 1 16-oz package sprouted or extra-firm tofu, drained and sliced lengthwise into 8 pieces
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
Recipe excerpted from The No Meat Athlete Cookbook: Whole Food, Plant-Based Recipes to Fuel Your Workouts and the Rest of Your Life, by Matt Frazier and Stepfanie Romine.
Directions
1. Heat oven to 375°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Using a food processor (or a knife), chop pistachios until about the size of breadcrumbs. Combine in a pie plate with breadcrumbs, shallot, garlic, lemon zest, and tarragon. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Season tofu with salt and pepper. In small bowl, combine mustard and lemon juice.
4. Spread mustard mixture over top and sides of tofu, then press each slice into breadcrumb mixture.
5. Place tofu uncoated-side down on baking sheet. Sprinkle any leftover breadcrumb mixture on top of tofu. Bake until tops are browned, about 20 minutes.