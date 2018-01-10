No Meat Meals: Nut-crusted Tofu

Directions

1. Heat oven to 375°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Using a food processor (or a knife), chop pistachios until about the size of breadcrumbs. Combine in a pie plate with breadcrumbs, shallot, garlic, lemon zest, and tarragon. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Season tofu with salt and pepper. In small bowl, combine mustard and lemon juice.

4. Spread mustard mixture over top and sides of tofu, then press each slice into breadcrumb mixture.

5. Place tofu uncoated-side down on baking sheet. Sprinkle any leftover breadcrumb mixture on top of tofu. Bake until tops are browned, about 20 minutes.