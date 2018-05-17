RECIPE: High Protein Birthday Cake Whoopie Pies

Sponsored Content

The Birthday Cake Quest Bar came out last year and quickly became one of the most in-demand flavors of Quest Bar. Not a huge surprise, as birthday cake is the new pumpkin spice – only it actually tastes good! ;) In light of the success of the new protein bar – Quest whipped up a whoopie pie recipe, and you’re going to love it.

Check out the recipe video here:

And wander over to the Quest blog to get the full recipe when you’ve had enough and just have to try these!

This content was supplied by our friends at The Bloq. For more articles like this, CLICK HERE.