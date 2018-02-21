The 3-part Fat-Burning Plyo Workout

Warmup
Repeat 3 times.
- Standing Shin Tap (30 sec.)
- Criss-cross Jack (30 sec.)
- Air Squat (30 sec.)
- Mountain Climber (30 sec.)
- Rest 1 min.
Part A — Deconstructed Burpee
Do as many rounds as possible, 5 min.
- Squats (5 reps)
- Half-burpees—no pushup (5 reps)
- Pushups (5 reps)
- Full Burpees (5 reps)
- Rest 1 min.
Part B—Equipment Work
Repeat 4 times.
- Burpee to Pullup (30 sec.)
- Dumbbell Thruster (30 sec.)
- Lateral Box Jump (30 sec., or do lateral stepups)
- Rest 1 min.
Part C—Tabata
4 min. Repeat 4 times.
- Dumbbell Clean (20 sec.; rest 10 sec.)
- Tuck Jump (20 sec.; rest 10 sec.)
- Cooldown
Workout by Jennifer Romanelli, R.N., C.P.T., co-owner of Trooper Fitness.