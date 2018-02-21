Workouts

The 3-part Fat-Burning Plyo Workout

Bear down and begin burning fat with this 3-part workout.

oksana-emblem thumbnail by
Woman Working Out
mihailomilovanovic / Getty

Warmup

Repeat 3 times.

  • Standing Shin Tap (30 sec.)
  • Criss-cross Jack (30 sec.)
  • Air Squat (30 sec.)
  • Mountain Climber (30 sec.)
  • Rest 1 min.

Part A — Deconstructed Burpee

Do as many rounds as possible, 5 min. 

  • Squats (5 reps)
  • Half-burpees—no pushup (5 reps)
  • Pushups (5 reps)
  • Full Burpees (5 reps)
  • Rest 1 min.

Part B—Equipment Work

Repeat 4 times.

  • Burpee to Pullup (30 sec.)
  • Dumbbell Thruster (30 sec.)
  • Lateral Box Jump (30 sec., or do lateral stepups)
  • Rest 1 min.

Part C—Tabata

4 min. Repeat 4 times.

  • Dumbbell Clean (20 sec.; rest 10 sec.)
  • Tuck Jump (20 sec.; rest 10 sec.)
  • Cooldown

Workout by Jennifer Romanelli, R.N., C.P.T., co-owner of Trooper Fitness.

