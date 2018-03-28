3 Stretches to Strengthen Your Back and Prevent Injury

“Imbalances that often lead to back pain include weak or tight hamstrings and hips and poor spine mobility,” says Clearwater, FL trainer Ashleigh Gass, C.S.C.S. “Incorporate strength moves like back extensions, Gymnastics Bodies Jefferson Curls [holding a light barbell, legs straight, roll down through spine’s full range of motion; roll up to start], and planks to strengthen the core,” she says.

On top of those moves, do stretches like the following three yoga poses to help decompress the spine and increase flexibility. Click through to check them out.