8 Unilateral Movements for Strong, Shapely Legs

Strengthen your lower body and core with these balancing exercises that will help you lift heavier while building lean muscle.

If you’re looking to perform a stronger squat and deadlift, or simply want to add variety to your workout, consider including single-leg movements in your program. Focusing on one leg at a time not only helps you recognize some of your own imbalances in strength and stability, it can translate into stronger bilateral exercises you already enjoy. Think of it this way; if your left leg is generally weaker than your right leg, the right leg may be taking up extra slack to complete the movement. Over time, this may lead to overuse injuries or muscle imbalances.

Note: Before loading any of these exercises, try using just your bodyweight. You may be surprised at the challenge of simply stabilizing on one leg while moving. Once you feel strong and stable with 3-4 sets of 8-10 repetitions, feel free to add some weight.

1. Single-Leg Reverse Lunge

To do the single-leg reverse lunge, stand with your feet hip-distance apart, then take a step back, making sure you keep a vertical shin angle with your stationary front foot. Dig through your front mid-foot and heel to bring your rear foot back to standing position. If this exercise feels like more of a balancing act than a strengthening tool, hold on to something until you get the hang of it.

2. Bulgarian Split Squat

A Bulgarian split squat is a progression from the reverse lunge, an elevated rear foot will give you a deeper range of motion as your knee drops toward the ground. As always, a mirror can help you concentrate on keeping the knee from caving in as you drive through the front foot of your working leg. Once standing firmly on your right leg with your left leg elevated in a TRX or on a bench with a slightly bent knee, drop the left knee toward the floor until your right quad is parallel to the ground. On the way back up, dig through the midfoot and heel, driving up from the ground through the rooted leg.

3. Single-Leg Deadlift

Using your hinging pattern, a single-leg deadlift movement will target your hamstrings with an obvious glute contraction at the end. Your shoulders should remain above your hips, and your hips above the knees. Using a mirror will allow you to recognize that both shoulders are in line with the ground.

While rooting your right foot into the ground, hinge back with your hips as your left leg extends back behind you. Keeping a slight bend in that standing leg, allow for a neutral back as you lower the weight toward the floor and feel mild tension through the hamstring. With your eyes looking about five feet in front of you, stand up and contract through the right glute at the top.

4. Pistol Squat

While advanced, the pistol squat is a great tool for developing quad strength. Pistol squatting to a flat bench while holding a light counterbalance weight in front of you is a great place to start. Be sure to keep your rooted foot planted from your toes to your heel throughout the movement. While seated with the left leg extended, push the ground away from you through the right foot. Slowly control the decent back down to the bench or floor.

5. Single-Leg Hip Thrust

Similar to the single-leg bridge, the single-leg hip thrust is done from an elevated position for a bigger range of motion, but the movement execution is the same. Align your shoulders and head on a flat bench. Keeping that pelvic tilt, drive your working foot into the ground as you squeeze through your glute. This movement doesn’t need excessive weight to have you feeling the burn.

6. Single-Leg Step Up

This single-leg step up exercise takes more than strength; it takes concentration. With your right foot up on a step, be sure to focus on pulling yourself up through the right foot rather than pushing off of your back foot. Control your decent back down to the floor and repeat.

7. Single-Leg Glute Focused Back Extension

The back extension is a great tool to work on your hamstrings and glutes. Tuck your chin and add a slight C-curve to your thoracic spine. As you elevate your body, contract through your working glute, bringing your spine to neutral before slowly lowering back down. Engaging your glute and core will help you avoid any lower back discomfort.

8. Single-Leg Bridge

The single-leg bridge is a great floor exercise that focuses on glute activation. By adding a slight pelvic tilt, your core, glutes, and hamstrings will all work together perfectly. Be sure to keep your quads parallel through the exercise. With the left leg extended, push through the heel and midfoot of the planted right foot and contract completely through the right glute.

