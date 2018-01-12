The Best Alternatives to Sled Pushes

“Sled pushes are an amazing way to work your legs and glutes,” says Beth Bishop, owner of the Phoenix Effect in Los Angeles.
But if your gym doesn’t have sleds, try these alternatives:
- The treadmill. “Keep the power off and use the belt as your resistance,” Bishop says. Place palms on back of the deck, keeping chest angled slightly down and neck in a neutral position, then push the belt upward.
- Towel and weight plates. On a smooth surface, stack weights on top of the towels, and push them across floor.
- Isometric wall pushes. Wearing socks, stand in a doorway or next to a wall. “Hold arms out and drive with legs while keeping tension in your upper body and core,” Bishop says.
- Partner band sprints. Have a buddy hold a thick resistance band from behind and resist you while you run forward.