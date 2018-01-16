The Best Running Workouts to Build Speed, Power, and Endurance

Hill repeats are a classic training method for runners looking to build strength and stamina—plus, they’re a damned good way to blast plenty of calories while working your legs, glutes, and core. Problem is, there’s not always a hill around when you need it.

That’s where that incline button on the treadmill comes in. “Incline treadmill workouts are great for improving your cardiovascular endurance, strength, and speed,” notes Michaela Raagas, a master trainer with Technogym. Using the incline feature allows you to increase intensity without necessarily having to go faster. Plus, during cold, dark, or otherwise uncomfortable conditions, you’ll have a safe, stable, and dry place to train.

Raagas designed two high-energy incline workouts that are perfect when you’re looking for some fat-burning cardio that keeps you engaged. “Both of these are in a pyramid format, so you’ll increase your speed or incline in small increments, then work your way back down,” explains Raagas. You can personalize the routines by changing your speed, incline, or interval length.

Workout 1: Speed and Power

Time: 45-minutes

“This workout can enhance your speed by incorporating explosive movements and sprint intervals. The box jumps help activate the major muscle groups primarily used when running, including the glutes, hamstrings, quads, and calves,” Raagas says.

DYNAMIC WARMUP (3–5 MIN.)

Jumping jacks (20x)

Walking toe touch (10x per side)

Cross-body leg swing (15x per side)

Air squat (20x)

MUSCLE ACTIVATION (12 MIN.)

ON TREADMILL: Light jog: 5.0–5.5 mph; 1% incline (5 min.)

OFF TREADMILL: Box jump or squat jump (15–20x)

ON TREADMILL: Run: 5.5–6.0 mph; 2% incline (5 min.)

OFF TREADMILL: Box jump or squat jump (15–20x)

Treadmill Intervals

Speed (MPH) / Incline / Time

5.5-6.0 / 2% / 2 min

6.5-7.0 / 3% / 1 min

5.5-6.0 / 2% / 2 min

6.5-7.5 / 3% / 1 min

5.5-6.0 / 2% / 2 min

7.0-8.0 / 3% / 1 min

5.5-6.0 / 2% / 2 min

7.0-8.0 / 3% / 1 min

5.5-6.0 / 2% / 2 min

6.5-7.5 / 3% / 1 min

5.5-6.0 / 2% / 2 min

6.5-7.0 / 3% / 1 min

Cooldown

POWER WALK ON TREADMILL: 4.5 mph; 2% incline (2 min.)

WALK ON TREADMILL: 4.0 mph; 1% incline (1 min.)

Standing quad stretch (30–45 sec. per side)

Calf stretch (30–45 sec. per side)

Standing hamstring stretch: (30–45 sec. per side)

Workout 2: Strength Booster

Time: 35-40-minutes

“This workout is designed to build strength through various inclines—the greater the incline, the more your glutes, hamstrings, quads, and calves have to work,” Raagas says. “Bumping up the incline increases intensity, so you’ll burn more calories.”

DYNAMIC WARMUP (3–5 MIN.)

Follow the dynamic warmup in Workout 1

TREADMILL WARMUP

Light jog: 5.0–5.5 mph; 1% incline (5 min.)

HILL WORKOUT

Run: 5.5–6.0 mph; 3% incline (1 min.)

Jog/walk: Reduce speed to recover; 1% incline (2 min.)

Run: 5.5–6.0 mph; 4% incline (1 min.)

Jog/walk: Reduce speed to recover; 1% incline (2 min.)

Run: 6.5–7.0 mph; 5% incline (1 min.)

Jog/walk: Reduce speed to recover; 1% incline (2 min.)

Run: 6.5–7.0 mph; 6% incline (1 min.)

Jog/walk: Reduce speed to recover; 1% incline (2 min.)

Run: 6.5–7.0 mph; 6% incline (1 min.)

Jog/walk: Reduce speed to recover; 1% incline (2 min.)

Run: 6.5–7.0 mph; 5% incline (1 min.)

Jog/walk: Reduce speed to recover; 1% incline (2 min.)

Run: 6.5–7.0 mph; 4% incline (1 min.)

Jog/walk: Reduce speed to recover; 1% incline (2 min.)

Run: 5.5–6.0 mph; 3% incline (1 min.)

Cooldown: Follow the cooldown in Workout 1