The 2019 Olympia saw a new Bikini champion in Elisa Pecini, whose rise from a fourth-place finish in 2018 was a significant upset in the division. After clinching her first Olympia win at just 22 years old, Pecini also won the Arnold Classic Bikini International title, solidifying her spot as the IFBB Pro League’s bikini queen—at least, for now.

The Bikini division is dynamic and increasingly popular, so you never know who’s going to hit the stage looking picture-perfect at the next competition. But Pecini clearly has a passion for training and knows exactly what she’s doing. The reigning Bikini Olympia champ recently took over the Olympia’s Instagram account (@mrolympiallc) to share a day in her life in the off-season.

Even with some time to go before the 2020 Olympia, Pecini doesn’t look far from stage-ready. During her Instagram takeover, she shared her nutrition and workout regimen to give fans a look into her daily regimen.

First, Pecini revealed her favorite pre-workout meal, and it’s not plain chicken with rice. Instead, she goes for a healthy carrot cake pancake that looks ridiculously good (also shared here on her Instagram).

She also answered some diet questions from fans, revealing that while she’s always prepping for the Olympia, she currently eats around 2,000 calories per day. As the competition gets closer and she’s fully in prep mode, she’ll cut to around 1,200-1,500 calories per day.

Elisa Pecini’s Glute Workout

For those who want to train like a Bikini Olympia champ, Pecini shared her favorite glute workout:

Machine Hip Abduction: 5 x 15 — Pecini adds a loop band just above her knees.

Smith Machine Reverse Lunge: 3 x 15 — Pecini performs these with her front foot elevated.

Landmine Sumo Deadlift: 4 x 12

Machine Weighted Glute Bridge: 4 x 12

Straight-leg Cable Glute Kickback: 4 x 12

