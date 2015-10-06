Per Bernal

Workouts

Erin Stern's 6-Move Ultimate Leg-Day Workout

Stick it to your legs and sculpt a well-rounded lower body using this two-time Figure Olympia winner's epic routine.

by
Per Bernal

The Smith machine is one of the most versatile pieces of equipment in the gym, but with its tower frame, locking bar, and safety latches, it can also be intimidating. Two-time Figure Olympia champion Erin Stern has your back.

Stern designed this workout to harness the all-out, muscle-isolating power of the Smith machine so you can sculpt lean legs and a sexy butt all in one place.

 

1 of 6
Bob Croslin
1. Romanian Deadlift

SETS: 4 | REPS: 10

WORKS: CORE, LOWER BACK, GLUTES, HAMSTRINGS

  • Stand with feet hip-width in front of the barbell. Grasp bar with overhand grip, hands shoulder-width. Unlock bar.
  • Looking forward and with a natural arch in your lower back, fire your hamstrings and glutes to lift the barbell until your body forms a straight line. This is your starting position (A).
  • Press your hips and glutes back, keeping knees slightly bent, allowing the bar to drag along thighs until it’s just below your knees (B). Keep chin up and lower back arched.
  • Drive through your heels to return to start.
2 of 6
Bob Croslin
2. Zercher Squat

SETS: 4 | REPS: 10 

WORKS: GLUTES, QUADS

  • Stand at the Smith machine, barbell in front of your body and racked at elbow height.
  • Bend arms around bar so it rests in the crook of your elbows. Keep feet hip-width and toes turned out slightly. Lift it slightly to unlock bar (A).
  • Bracing your abs and keeping your chest up, hinge back with your hips into a squat until your thighs are parallel with the floor (B).
  • Push your knees out and drive through your heels to return to standing.

SEE ALSO: Smoking Hot Legs 

3 of 6
Bob Croslin
3. Sumo/Plié Squat

SETS: 4 | REPS: 10 

WORKS: GLUTES, QUADS, HAMSTRINGS

  • Stand in front of Smith machine with the barbell resting across your shoulders. Place your feet wider than shoulder-width apart in a sumo stance, feet slightly turned out.
  • Grasp bar with a shoulder-width grip, brace your abs, and lift bar off of rack (A).
  • Hinge forward from hips and lower into a squat, keeping chest up and lower back arched, until thighs are parallel to the floor (B).
  • Drive through heels to return to standing.
4 of 6
Bob Croslin
4. Curtsy Lunge with Iso Hold

SETS: 3 | REPS: 8 (PER SIDE) 

WORKS: GLUTES, QUADS, CALVES

  • Stand at Smith machine with bar resting across shoulders, feet hip-width. Unlock bar.
  • Lunge left foot back behind you to the left until front thigh is parallel with the floor and left knee is nearly touching the floor, keeping your chest up. Pause for two seconds.
  • Return to standing, placing right foot hip-width from left. Repeat for reps; switch sides.
5 of 6
Bob Croslin
5. Calf Raise

SETS: 4 | REPS: 10 

WORKS: CALVES

  • Stand at Smith machine on top of a step and grasp the bar across your shoulders with feet hip-width apart, toes forward.
  • Squeeze glutes and rise onto balls of your feet. Get a good stretch in your calves at bottom of rep by letting your heels hang below step level.
6 of 6
Bob Croslin
6. Glute Kickback

SETS: 3 | REPS: 12–15 (PER SIDE) 

WORKS: GLUTES

  • Place a mat underneath Smith machine and set the bar safety latches to one of the lower latches, at about knee height. Unlatch Smith bar and let it rest on the safety.
  • From your hands and knees, place the sole of your left foot in the middle of the bar, with your left knee directly below your left foot and left knee below your left hip (A).
  • Keeping your back straight and left foot level, kick your leg up as high as possible (B). Lower your foot until it’s nearly touching the safeties.
Topics:
Comments