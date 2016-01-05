Per Bernal

Workouts

Get Toned With Carmen Electra's Workout

Per Bernal
Charge up your routine with these fat-sizzling combo moves that target your shoulders, core, glutes, and more while improving flexibility. It’s Carmen Electra’s sexy secret to staying strong, limber, and in top form while dancing, acting, or just hanging out at the beach. 

Per Bernal
1. Body Bar Vogue Lunge

Works: Shoulders, Thighs

  1.  Grasp a body bar overhead with your arms extended and hands slightly wider than shoulder-width. Stagger your stance about 30", with your right foot behind you.
  2.  Descend into a lunge, lowering your right knee toward the floor. At the same time, bend your right elbow 90°, keeping your right forearm directly over your forehead while lowering the body bar to the left side of your body, perpendicular to the floor.
  3.  Rise from the lunge and return the body bar overhead.
  4.  Perform two sets of 20 reps on each side.

Tip: You can also perform this move with a towel; be sure to keep your shoulders pressing downward.

Per Bernal
2. Kettlebell Goblet Squat

Works: Hips, Thighs

  1. Hold a kettlebell under your chin with your palms facing inward and your elbows pinned to your sides.
  2. Squat down until your elbows touch the inside of your thighs, keeping your head and eyes forward.
  3. Rise from the squat, keeping your core engaged; don’t lock out your knees at the top.
  4. Perform two sets of 20 reps.

Tip: To work the core and quads harder, hold the bottom position for three seconds.

Per Bernal
3. One-arm Worm

Works: Shoulders, Core, Hips

  1. Lie facedown on an exercise mat or the floor, legs extended, with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width. Place your left hand on your left glute and right hand just outside of and in line with your chest.
  2. Push your torso upward into a cobra position. Then lift your pelvis up into a one-arm downward dog.
  3. Reverse the flow of the movement, lowering your quadriceps to the floor, followed by your torso.
  4. Perform two sets of 10 reps on each side.

Tip: Make sure to perform this as a fluid movement, flowing from cobra to downward dog.

Per Bernal
4. Abs Splitter

Works: Abs, Inner & Outer Thighs

  1. Lie on a mat or the floor, with your arms overhead and legs extended, lifting them 6" off the floor.
  2. Keeping your abs engaged, raise your torso and balance on your glutes while simultaneously extending your legs. Reach your hands forward and touch the floor just inside your inner thighs.
  3. Bring your legs in and return to the start position with your legs together and extended and your arms reaching back.
  4. Perform two sets of 25 reps.

Tip: Keep your head and shoulders off the floor at the bottom of the move.

Per Bernal
5. Foot Grab & Reach

Works: Core, Glutes, Thighs

  1. Place a dumbbell vertically on the floor slightly in front of you. Grasp your right foot as if performing a quad stretch; balance on your left leg with your left knee slightly bent.
  2. Bend your left knee and lower yourself until you can tap the dumbbell with your left hand.
  3. Straighten your leg and repeat, staying balanced.
  4. Perform two sets of 15 reps on each leg.

Tip: Descend as far as you can—but balance is your No.1 priority.

Per Bernal
6. Dumbbell Windmill

Works: Shoulders, Core, Hips

  1. Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width, knees slightly bent, and right foot turned out 45°. Hold a dumbbell in your left hand, palm facing forward.
  2. Reach your right hand to the inside arch of your right foot or to the floor, ­simultaneously reaching your left arm upward until both arms form a straight line.
  3. Slowly return to start position.
  4. Perform 10 reps, then switch sides and repeat. Do two sets of 10 reps.

Tip: Your arms should form one straight line as you bend to the side.

Per Bernal
7. Step Stretch & Kick-through

Works: Core, Glutes; Stabilizes Shoulders

  1. Get into a pushup position, feet shoulder-width. Step your left foot forward outside your left hand.
  2. Release your left hand from the floor, and reach forward while kicking through and extending your right leg forward.
  3. Return your right foot to the start position and lower your hands to the floor. Repeat on the opposite side, stepping your right foot forward and kicking with your left leg.
  4. Perform two sets of 16 reps, doing 8 on each leg.

Tip: Try to hold the stretch and kick for at least two seconds to maximize benefits.

