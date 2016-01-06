7 Moves for a Strong, Sculpted Core

Stand with feet together holding a 3- to 7-lb dumbbell in your right hand.
Perform a side lunge to your left, bringing the dumbbell to the inside arch of your left foot.
Then push laterally back to standing, and lift your left leg until your knee is at 90°. Simultaneously raise dumbbell out to your right with a straight arm, lifting arm parallel to floor. Perform 2 sets of 15 repetitions.
2. Bosu Squat Jump and Hold
Works: Core, legs
Stand on a Bosu ball, flat side-down, with feet about 8" apart. Squat down until your thighs are at least parallel to the floor and extend arms out in front. Hold for 10 seconds.
Jump up, pressing your arms to your sides, then land in a squat position, arms forward, and hold. Repeat for 2 sets of 15 reps.
3. Single-Leg Shoulder Press with Leg Extension
Works: Shoulders, core, quads
Stand on your left leg with a 10-lb dumbbell in each hand. Raise your arms to head height, and bend your elbows 90°. Elevate your right leg in front, knee bent 90°.
Press upward and simultaneously extend your right leg forward. Return to start, core engaged. Do 2 sets of 12 reps on each leg.
4. Bosu Single-arm Chest Press With Leg Lift
Works: Chest, abs
Holding a dumbbell in your right hand, lie back on a Bosu ball—flat side-down, with your tailbone just short of the top—until your torso is almost parallel to the floor. With your right knee bent 90°, straighten and raise your left leg off of the floor.
Simultaneously perform a right-arm chest press, and lift your left leg 45° from the floor, crunching upward at the top of the move to engage your abs. Return to start, descending your right arm and left leg parallel to the floor while keeping your nonmoving arm on the side of the Bosu. Do 2 sets of 15–20 reps.
5. Double Bosu Incline Pushup
Works: Chest, shoulders, triceps, core
With one Bosu on the floor, flat side-down, set another Bosu on top of it, round side-down. Assume an incline pushup position with feet hip-width.
Descend into a pushup under control, then return to start. Perform 2 sets of 12 pushups. Advanced: Perform on one leg.
6. Single-leg Medicine Ball Deadlift
Works: Glutes, hamstrings, lower back, core
Stand on your right leg holding a 10-lb medicine ball, with your left leg straight and lifted slightly behind you.
Keeping your right knee “soft,” lower med ball to ankle height and lift your left leg until it’s parallel to the floor. Return to start, until med ball is at mid-thigh and your right toe is behind your left heel. Repeat for 2 sets of 12 reps on each leg.
7. Bosu Cable Row From Plank
Works: Core, back
Assume the plank position with your right hand on a Bosu and your feet on the floor, slightly wider than your hips. Reach forward and grab a low-pulley cable with your left hand.
Keeping your back flat and core engaged, do a left-handed cable row until your fist is under your shoulder. Do 2 sets of 20 slow reps using light to moderate weight.