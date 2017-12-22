The Suitcase Workout to Keep You on Track While Traveling

Who wouldn't love the holiday season? It brings tons of cheer, plenty of great food, and time with family and old friends. But a lesser-anticipated part of the holidays is the inevitable travel time that wastes valuable time.

That's where Reebok trainer and Elite Les Mills Instructor Brooke Rosenbauer comes in. She's created a simple, yet effective workout for travelers that can be done with virtually no equipment—all you need for these moves is a carry-on suitcase, and you're good to go. Now you have no excuse not to get a workout in, inconvenient airport delays or not.

Check out Rosenbauer's moves below and keep your fitness routine on track, no matter what holiday travel woes come your way.

Directions:

Complete 3 rounds, performing 8 reps of each of the movements demonstrated by Rosenbauer below.

Exercise 1: Burpee Jump Overs

Exercise 2: Hand Taps

Exercise 3: Hip Thrusts

Exercise 4: Overhead Jumps

Exercise 5: Pushup Walkovers

Exercise 6: Squat planks

Exercise 7: Suitcase Thrusters

Exercise 8: V-Up Pass Throughs

Exercise 9: Zen