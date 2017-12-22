Workouts

The Suitcase Workout to Keep You on Track While Traveling

All you need is your favorite carry-on to get in a quick and effective workout.

Who wouldn't love the holiday season? It brings tons of cheer, plenty of great food, and time with family and old friends. But a lesser-anticipated part of the holidays is the inevitable travel time that wastes valuable time.

That's where Reebok trainer and Elite Les Mills Instructor Brooke Rosenbauer comes in. She's created a simple, yet effective workout for travelers that can be done with virtually no equipment—all you need for these moves is a carry-on suitcase, and you're good to go. Now you have no excuse not to get a workout in, inconvenient airport delays or not.

Check out Rosenbauer's moves below and keep your fitness routine on track, no matter what holiday travel woes come your way.

Directions:

Complete 3 rounds, performing 8 reps of each of the movements demonstrated by Rosenbauer below.

Exercise 1: Burpee Jump Overs

Suitcase Burpee Jump Overs

 

Exercise 2: Hand Taps

Hand Taps

 

Exercise 3: Hip Thrusts

Suitcase Hip Thrusts

 

Exercise 4: Overhead Jumps

Suitcase Overhead Jumps

 

Exercise 5: Pushup Walkovers

Suitcase Pushup Walkovers

 

Exercise 6: Squat planks

Suitcase Squat Planks

 

Exercise 7: Suitcase Thrusters

Suitcase Thrusters

 

Exercise 8: V-Up Pass Throughs

V-Up Pass-Throughs

 

Exercise 9: Zen

Zen

 

