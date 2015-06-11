What’s the best type of cardio for weight loss—steady state or HIIT?

— Arielle Herrera Hunter, via Facebook

Several studies comparing steady-state endurance workouts with high-­intensity intervals found that subjects in both groups saw similar improvements in fitness and body composition after several weeks of training, compared with less-active participants, notes Yuri Feito, Ph.D., M.P.H., an assistant professor of exercise science at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. That said, those in the high-intensity group reported enjoying their workouts more and spent less time overall working out (about 15 minute workouts, compared with more than an hour), adds Feito. And at the end of the studies, those in the HIIT group reported they were significantly more likely to keep up their active routine.

"I’d suggest using both types interchangeably according to how you feel," Feito advises. "High-intensity training might provide greater effects in body composition over time, but it may be difficult to maintain this training regimen regularly." And ultimately, the best types of workouts to reach your weight-loss goals are the ones you are willing to keep doing.