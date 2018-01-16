The Top 10 Bodybuilding Nutrition Questions, Answered

"There's no such thing as a dumb question," said your cheerful kindergarten teacher. But she was deeply mistaken; ask a dumb question at the gym or, God forbid, on an Internet message board and you could be in for a world of hurt.

So if you want to know more about how to eat right, build muscle, and lose fat, keep your mouth shut and read up. We've got your essential nutrition queries covered with our answers to your top 10 questions.