5 Ways to Tell You've Bulked Too Much and How to Fix It

The offseason bulk-up is almost like a tradition in the bodybuilding community. When the outside temperature begins to drop, avid weightlifters tend to bump up calories, allow more cheat meals, and push/pull heavier iron in an effort to pack on the pounds.

However, some guys and gals go a little too off during this season and end up adding mostly adipose tissue rather than manifesting mounds of muscle. Here are five clues that your off season may have gone awry, as well as some quick fix strategies to help you get back on track.