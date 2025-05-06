Counting calories has long been understood to offer the best chance of maintaining a healthy body weight, but many people find it difficult to sustain this approach. Fortunately, a new study by researchers at the University of Surrey in England has found that the far less complicated method of cutting carbs can offer similar benefits.

The study, published in the European Journal of Nutrition, showed that low carb diets, regardless of calories, let to better metabolic markers and superior handling of high-fat meals including a reduction in circulating triglycerides, the type of fat that is associated with heart disease.

How was the study carried out?

Overweight or obese participants aged between 20 and 65 were given three different diets to follow:

Meals including carbs (55% of total energy) Meals with low carbs (50g) Calorie restricted meals with low carbs (50g)

What were the results?

“We found that by simply restricting carbohydrates, without enduring extreme calorie restriction, we can reap the metabolic effects associated with short-term fasting,” said Dr Adam Collins, co-author of the study and Associate Professor of Nutrition at the University of Surrey. “This suggests that periodically reducing our carbohydrate intake could be a more accessible and sustainable way for people to manage and improve their metabolic health.”

Indeed, the data showed that even just one day on a low carb diet brought metabolic benefits, including increased fat burning capability and a lower blood sugar level following meals. The low carb approach also led to an improved insulin balance. The findings suggest that low-carb eating, even in brief doses, may be a powerful tool for enhancing metabolic function and supporting fitness goals like weight loss and improved energy. “This research offers a promising new perspective on dietary interventions for metabolic health and could have an impact on managing conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and obesity,” concluded Dr Collins.

So, next time you’re tempted to reach for the rice or pile on the pasta just remember that skipping carbs could be a smarter choice. While calorie counting can feel like a full-time job, simply dialing back your carbs—even for a day—can deliver impressive results with far less math.