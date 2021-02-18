SINFIT Nutrition, Inc is a functional foods company, was founded in 2017 by Scott James and later bought by Gentech Holdings Inc.

SINFIT Nutrition reaches customers globally, with international sales topping $2.5 million in 2019. Recently, SINFIT Nutrition has seen significant growth in Canada via their distributor TruNorth and in the Middle East via their distributor Shilil. International appeal and success drives SINFIT to keep on growing. The SINFIT Nutrition product line is currently sold in 10 countries around the world.

As products are requested more frequently by customers, SINFIT Nutrition has made significant efforts to place their products in retail stores accessible by a variety of customers. SINFIT Nutrition products can be found via Walmart, Amazon, and GNC, distributed by Europa Sports and DNA in the United States in True North retail stores in Canada.

SINFIT Nutrition offers healthy, protein-packed products to assist you on your health journey. Eating healthy can be difficult. With SINFIT Nutrition, you do not have to give up the flavors you love in order to achieve lifelong health.

The SINFIT Nutrition product line includes whey protein powders in unique flavors including cinnamon roll smoothie, fruit cereal smoothie and chocolate peanut butter smoothie. SINFIT Nutrition also carries a line of protein-rich pancake batter mixes, which boast a high protein content. These pancake mixes contain zero added sugar, only protein, vitamins and minerals. These pancake mixes are available in three flavors: Banana Blitz, Chocolate Crush, and Buttermilk Blaze. SINFIT Nutrition also carries flavorful syrups to be served with their protein pancakes. These syrups are sugar free, calorie free, gluten free, and are offered in a variety of flavors including strawberry, blueberry and maple.

SINFIT Nutrition also carries peanut butter spreads, available in a variety of flavors including Wicked White Chocolate, Chocolate Chaos, Chocolate Craze, and Honey Graham Cracker. Each of these peanut butter spreads are sold in a non-caffeinated and caffeinated option. Along the same lines, SINFIT Nutrition also sells peanut butter powders available in non-caffeinated and caffeinated options. These are available in flavors Chocolate Chaos, Hella Honey and Vicious Vanilla.

Lastly, SINFIT Nutrition offers protein cookies and protein bars, for easy protein intake on the go. Protein cookies are offered in flavors including Snickerdoodle, Birthday Cake, Double Chocolate, and Peanut Butter. Protein bars are offered in flavors including Caramel Crunch, Cinnamon Crunch, Chocolate Crunch, Peanut Butter Crunch and Blueberry Crunch. SINFIT Nutrition offers a variety of health-conscious products to support your wellbeing.

This content is supplied by our partners at SINFIT Nutrition. For more information, visit https://sinfitnutrition.com/