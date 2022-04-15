When M&F last caught up with “The Fit Cook” Kevin Curry, the popular chef provided us with a great Black Bean Quesadillas recipe. Now, with Easter looming, the author of Fit Men Cook: 100 Meal Prep Recipes for Men and Women has provided M&F readers with an exclusive, ultimate dish for those Easter holiday leftovers, with this high protein, vegetable packed Bootstrap Turkey and Shrimp Paella.

“Growing up, my house was the one that everyone wanted to be in after Sunday service,” says Curry, who believes that sharing food is one of the best ways to show love.

“Instead of calorie dense dishes though, I try to lighten some classic Southern recipes to give my own lean, healthful spin. I don’t sacrifice taste with my recipes though! Healthy doesn’t need to be boring. So, whatever I bring to a family gathering not only tastes good but is also good for you, and that’s something to look forward to! The paella is a medley of different flavors and ingredients, sort of like a family get together where there’s lots of different personalities at the table but we create an unbreakable bond and endless cherished memories as a whole.”

Curry’s Bootstrap Turkey and Shrimp Paella serves as a great dish to bring to the table. Whether it be for the main course or a side plate for an evening buffet, this nutritious and aromatic recipe is sure to be a hit. Of course, Paella’s are a great dish that can be adapted in your own way too, so if you have leftover ham or want to just experiment, feel free! And, this amazing meal doesn’t have to be limited to Easter, since it makes for a great prep solution at any time of the year.

“What I really love about my Bootstrap Paella is that it gives me the essence of a beloved dish, while being lighter on calories so it is something that I can enjoy throughout the week while still tackling my wellness goals,” says the culinary champ.

Curry is an advocate of bringing the flavor to his steel pan by Curry and Dash without going crazy on the salt or adding too much oil. He uses low fat, high protein meats such as turkey, and packs his meals with vitamin rich vegetables. In this version of the dish, Curry also uses brown rice for its fiber content and positive effect on blood sugar levels.

“There’s this common misconception that healthy needs to be boring and that is so far from the truth,” says The Fit Cook. “This misconception is often the main reason why people are turned off from healthy eating in the first place. In creating my recipes, I ensure flavor is at the forefront but in a way that promotes wellness for the mind and body.” We are feeling the love this Easter!

How to Make Kevin Curry’s Bootstrap Turkey and Shrimp Paella