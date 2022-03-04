Chef Kevin Curry is a huge advocate for the importance of knowing what goes into your food. The popular culinary whiz, and author of Fit Men Cook, has amassed more than 1.6 million Instagram followers thanks to his healthy, flavorsome dishes and easy meal preps. Curry, who has now partnered with Dash to launch his own kitchen collection, has a growing fan base of bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts who are naturally keen to watch their carb, salt, and fat intake, and are even more enthusiastic about taking a break from brown rice and broccoli. The captain of the kitchen, from Dallas, TX sat down with M&F and soon served us with all the info needed for making his stunning quick refried black bean quesadillas recipe. “The concept of meal prep, definitely, I think, originated from bodybuilding,” says the charismatic cook.”

Curry’s own journey into fitness and food accountability began when he saw a “really bad” photo of himself on Facebook and realized that he was out of shape. He took to Tumblr in 2012 to share his fitness progress and healthy meals online, and since then has been featured by Forbes and has demonstrated these easy, wholesome dishes on major TV shows such as Good Morning America. “All I am doing is sharing the things that I am learning about myself,” says Curry. “And, if that resonates with you, then you can go ahead and do that too, so the things that you see in my recipes, like the lower sodium, nitrate free, or lower carbs in certain instances, that’s just me discovering the things that I respond better to.”

Curry is an advocate that men who cook will be fitter and live longer, and if recent studies are anything to go by, he’s not wrong. Reports suggest that more than a decade can be added to life expectancy by tweaking the typical Western diet (that contains lots of processed foods and refined grains, pus high meat and dairy) and balancing this with more legumes, vegetables, whole grains and nuts.

This chef understands that meat is an important part of many people’s meal plan, but overall animal product intake can be reduced without compromising flavor. Case in point: Curry says that turkey mince can be added to hummus so you get the both meat and a legume such as the chickpea without compromising on taste or texture. “I feel better whenever I eat a lot more vegetables,” shares the chef. “Plants and legumes and vegetables, those should be the stars. There are ways in which you can incorporate meat and seafood.” In fact, Curry is reaching a point in his life where he can envisage himself turning to plant-based options on a full-time basis.

As if this meal magician was not busy enough cooking up a storm, he’s also developed his own tools for the kitchen alongside Dash, with an emphasis on functionality. The initial release, available now, includes a generously sized steel lunchbox because Curry observed that most prep lunchboxes are too small for hungry athletes and fitness enthusiasts. His frying pan is made from carbon steel because it heats up faster than stainless steel and cools down quickly, making it perfectly practical. “There’s less burning, especially for those people on the wellness journey who are cooking with less oil,” says Curry. For good measure, he’s also tossed in a gorgeous salt cellar.

So, if your tastebuds are beginning to tingle and you are looking for a meat free Monday, or any other day of the week for that matter, why not try this low carb, low salt quesadillas recipe including avocado; a fruit containing healthy fat. Curry says that as his relationship with preparing and eating healthy food has evolved, his physical fitness has improved and so too has his mental health. “I feel in control, and I feel powerful, and I feel at peace,” says the inspirational chef. “So, if there is any reason to be fit, and to be active, beyond the aesthetics and looking good in the mirror, I would say it’s how it makes you feel. It can make you feel good about yourself, and when you feel good about yourself, you can feel energized to fight one more day.” Race you to the kitchen!

Kevin Curry’s Quick Refried Black Bean Quesadillas Recipe