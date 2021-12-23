The 20 Hottest Female Celebrities
Talented stars, killer physiques.
If you followed Chef Michael Newman’s M&F Thanksgiving recipe, you are going to love what he has in store this Christmas. The buff baker and star of “MasterChef: Legends” presents these exclusive dishes for those looking to keep their macros in-check, while still enjoying a whole lot of festive cheer. Stuffed with protein and at less than 250 calories per serving, there’s no need to lose track of your fitness goals this holiday season.
Whether you are vegan or not, these side plates serve as a great way to complement Christmas dinner, using fresh ingredients to keep you in the holiday spirit. Acorn squash is considered to be the most nutritious squash, containing an abundance of folate, calcium, magnesium and potassium. It is also simple to prepare and eat, because you don’t need to peel it before roasting or consuming. While green “string” beans are a great addition to a warming casserole anytime of year, since they are packed full with vitamins A, C, and K.
For Michael Newman, the New Jersey native who earned Gordon Ramsay’s culinary kudos on Fox’s MasterChef: Legends, Christmas is a time of year where he is happy to let the family takeover, so being able to contribute a bit of vegan flavor on the side makes perfect sense. “My mother, who is full Italian, generally takes charge during the Christmas holidays,” he says. “Though, I do enjoy being able to spend time and help her in the kitchen during this time of year because I don’t see her or my father that often during the year because they live out of state. But, I am happy to say that this year my parents have moved back to New Jersey, making it much easier to see more of them!”
When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, Newman, who is also a relationship and lifestyle coach, is hoping to continue the growth of this “JerseyStyle” brand while staying fit and reaching out to others “My first resolution would be the most obvious and that’s to maintain, and even become more fit,” says the chef. “I also have a business resolution and that is to expand our lifestyle brand, JerseyStyle with my wife, Basia. Finally, the most important resolution of them all is to continue to help individuals and on a larger scale, the world, to be a more loving and positive place to exist. That is why our JerseyStyle mantra is LOVE + POSITIVITY = SUCCESS!”
The Newman family will also be reflecting on all the good things that have happened to them this year by giving something back to the community. His family are volunteering their time at a local soup kitchen and will also provide support to a nearby food bank. “We will feel extremely blessed and grateful to be able to help people in need on Christmas since, for some, it’s a very difficult time to get through,” says Newman. Now that’s the spirit!
Serves: 3-4
Nutritional Values Per Serving:
Ingredients:
Preparation Instructions:
*Nutritional yeast adds additional protein to most vegan dishes.
Serves 4-6, depending on size of acorn squash
Nutritional Values Per Serving:
Ingredients:
Preparation Instructions:
Stuffing:
*Nutritional yeast adds additional protein to most vegan dishes.