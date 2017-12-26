Healthy Recipes
15-minute Healthy Sloppy Joes
Cut down on cook time with this simple, football-friendly meal.
Don’t waste time slicing anything this football season. Instead, use a food processor to make hassle-free meals like this all-American fave.
15-minute Healthy Sloppy Joes Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 5 min.
You'll need
- 1 cup Beyond Meat “Feisty Crumble” ground beefless beef
- ¼ cup chopped onion
- ¼ cup green pepper
- 1 carrot
- 1 stalk celery
- ¼ cup water
- whole-wheat buns
- Condiments:
- 1 cup ketchup
- 2 tsp mustard
- 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- Spices:
- ½ tsp garlic powder
Pro tip: You can cut your cook-time in half by using heat-and-eat meat like Beyond Meat’s ground “beef” which requires less time over a flame as regular meat.
Directions
1. Put all veggies through a food processor.
2. Combine remaining ingredients and quickly toss around mixture in a skillet until onions brown to your liking.
3. Serve on whole-wheat buns with condiments.