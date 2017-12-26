Don’t waste time slicing anything this football season. Instead, use a food processor to make hassle-free meals like this all-American fave.

15-minute Healthy Sloppy Joes Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 5 min. You'll need 1 cup Beyond Meat “Feisty Crumble” ground beefless beef

¼ cup chopped onion

¼ cup green pepper

1 carrot

1 stalk celery

¼ cup water

whole-wheat buns

Condiments:

1 cup ketchup

2 tsp mustard

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

Spices:

½ tsp garlic powder

Pro tip: You can cut your cook-time in half by using heat-and-eat meat like Beyond Meat’s ground “beef” which requires less time over a flame as regular meat.