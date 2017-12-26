Healthy Recipes

15-minute Healthy Sloppy Joes

Cut down on cook time with this simple, football-friendly meal.

Sloppy Joe Meal
Brian Macdonald / Getty
Protein 38g
Fat 14g
Carbs 54g
Brian Macdonald / Getty

Don’t waste time slicing anything this football season. Instead, use a food processor to make hassle-free meals like this all-American fave.

15-minute Healthy Sloppy Joes Prep time: 10 min.   |   Cook time: 5 min.
You'll need
  • 1 cup Beyond Meat “Feisty Crumble” ground beefless beef
  • ¼ cup chopped onion
  • ¼ cup green pepper
  • 1 carrot
  • 1 stalk celery
  • ¼ cup water
  • whole-wheat buns
  • Condiments:
  • 1 cup ketchup
  • 2 tsp mustard
  • 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • Spices:
  • ½ tsp garlic powder

Pro tip: You can cut your cook-time in half by using heat-and-eat meat like Beyond Meat’s ground “beef” which requires less time over a flame as regular meat.

Directions 
1. Put all veggies through a food processor.
2. Combine remaining ingredients and quickly toss around mixture in a skillet until onions brown to your liking.
3. Serve on whole-wheat buns with condiments.
Topics:
Comments