20-minute Meal: Bay Scallops Crudo

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 450°. Rinse and dry asparagus, cut off the woody ends, and cut each piece in half. Place asparagus in a roasting dish. Combine sesame oil, coconut oil, and Nama Shoyu, and toss with asparagus. Set aside.

2. Add all dressing ingredients, except lime zest, into a bowl, and whisk together.

3. Roast asparagus in oven; after 3–4 minutes, shake asparagus in pan, then return to oven for another 3 minutes or until slightly browned.

4. Remove any tiny muscles from bay scallops, rinse, and pat dry. Add to bowl with dressing, and toss lightly.

5. Remove asparagus from oven and divide between two plates. Divide scallops and place half on top of each plate, pouring a bit of remaining dressing onto asparagus. Add reserved lime zest on top of scallops. Gently mix microgreens together, and add a pinch on top of each scallop. Add salt.