Healthy Recipes
20-minute Meal: Bay Scallops Crudo
Don't weigh yourself down with a heavy meal, turn to vegetables for a killer recipe instead.
Sweet bay scallops pair perfectly with roasted asparagus and crisp, fresh microgreens. If you can’t find the bok choy and radish microgreens (essentially, a young vegetable somewhere between sprouts and baby greens), you can substitute arugula or other sprouts. Tamari can also sub in for the Nama Shoyu (a raw, unpasteurized soy sauce).
Bay Scallops Crudo Servings: 2
You'll need
- 1 bunch fresh asparagus
- 2 Tbsp toasted sesame oil
- 1 Tbsp coconut oil
- 2 Tbsp Nama Shoyu
- ½ lb fresh bay scallops
- ¼ cup bok choy microgreens
- ¼ cup radish microgreens
- Sea salt, to taste
- Soy-Lime Dressing: 1 Tbsp toasted sesame oil
- Soy-Lime Dressing: 1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil
- Soy-Lime Dressing: 1 Tbsp mirin
- Soy-Lime Dressing: 2 Tbsp brown rice vinegar
- Soy-Lime Dressing: 2 Tbsp Nama Shoyu
- Soy-Lime Dressing: 1 Tbsp ginger, minced
- Soy-Lime Dressing: 1 Tbsp scallions, sliced
- Soy-Lime Dressing: 1 lime zested and juiced
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 450°. Rinse and dry asparagus, cut off the woody ends, and cut each piece in half. Place asparagus in a roasting dish. Combine sesame oil, coconut oil, and Nama Shoyu, and toss with asparagus. Set aside.
2. Add all dressing ingredients, except lime zest, into a bowl, and whisk together.
3. Roast asparagus in oven; after 3–4 minutes, shake asparagus in pan, then return to oven for another 3 minutes or until slightly browned.
4. Remove any tiny muscles from bay scallops, rinse, and pat dry. Add to bowl with dressing, and toss lightly.
5. Remove asparagus from oven and divide between two plates. Divide scallops and place half on top of each plate, pouring a bit of remaining dressing onto asparagus. Add reserved lime zest on top of scallops. Gently mix microgreens together, and add a pinch on top of each scallop. Add salt.