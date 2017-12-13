20-minute Meal: Green Spring Pea Coconut Curry

Directions

1. Place coconut milk and chicken stock in a pot, and cook over medium-high heat for about 3 minutes. Whisk in curry paste and add half of the peas, along with sugar and fish sauce; cook another 3 minutes.

2. Pour mixture into a blender (or use a handheld blender), and blend until smooth. Return to pot and heat again over medium-high. (Don’t boil.)

3. Add chicken and remaining peas; stir. Cook 5 minutes or until chicken is just cooked through. Add lime juice, and stir.

4. Divide between two bowls. Top with pea shoots and cilantro, and garnish with lime.