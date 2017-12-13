Healthy Recipes
20-minute Meal: Green Spring Pea Coconut Curry
Power up, and pack on protein with this nutrient-rich meal.
Even if we're entering the dead of winter, get a flash of the spring and early summer with sweet garden peas and pea shoots. The warm coconut curry offers an ideal counterpoint. Most specialty grocery stores now carry different forms of curry.
Spring Pea Coconut Curry Servings: 2
You'll need
- 1 13.5-oz can coconut milk
- ½ cup chicken stock
- 2 tsp green curry paste
- 1 pint of fresh spring peas or ½ bag frozen
- 1 Tbsp sugar (brown, cane, or coconut)
- 2 Tbsp fish sauce
- ½ lb boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed
- 2 Tbsp lime juice
- ½ cup pea shoots
- ¼ cup cilantro leaves
- 1 lime cut into wedges
Directions
1. Place coconut milk and chicken stock in a pot, and cook over medium-high heat for about 3 minutes. Whisk in curry paste and add half of the peas, along with sugar and fish sauce; cook another 3 minutes.
2. Pour mixture into a blender (or use a handheld blender), and blend until smooth. Return to pot and heat again over medium-high. (Don’t boil.)
3. Add chicken and remaining peas; stir. Cook 5 minutes or until chicken is just cooked through. Add lime juice, and stir.
4. Divide between two bowls. Top with pea shoots and cilantro, and garnish with lime.