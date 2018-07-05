Maskot / Getty

4 Fat-Burning Recipes to Boost Weight Loss

The secret to fat loss? Stuffing your face with these dishes. Lets get started.

The fastest way to lose fat is to adjust your diet, not do more cardio. And that doesn’t mean cutting carbs and calories to the bone; you can let your food burn fat for you while enjoying delicious gourmet meals with these recipes—made from ingredients that offer potent, and science-backed, fat-burning benefits. We’ve got one to cover every meal of your day, from breakfast through dessert, so you can melt blubber over a 24-hour period (and wake up a little leaner the next morning).

Pork Tacos with Kimchi-Mango Salsa

Kimchi is laced with capsaicin, the compound that gives chili peppers their kick. A 2015 study found that capsaicin increases the fat-burning effect of exercise.

Overnight Oatmeal with Blueberry Sauce

Why it's a fat burner: Blueberries contain pterostilbene, an antioxidant that may prevent fat storage. 

Matcha Chia Pudding

Why it’s a fat burner: Made by grinding tea leaves into powder, matcha may positively impact genes associated with fat metabolism.

Sushi Salad

Why it's a fat burner: Salmon offers omega-3 fats, which may alter fat metabolism and improve insulin sensitivity. 

