Healthy Recipes

4 Muscle-Building Salads to Add to Your Meal Plan

Fill up on this crop of delicious and nutritious power salads.

Unless it’s plated next to a 12-ounce steak, most guys wouldn’t categorize salad as a filling, muscle-building meal. A side dish? Sure. But an entrée? Nah.

We think you’ll reconsider after you get a peek at the recipes we’ve put together—and their macros. These are muscle meals—er, muscle salads—that are built around salmon, turkey, chicken, and shrimp. And each contains fewer calories and carbs than a sandwich, which means you don’t have to think twice before diving in for a second helping.

1. Spinach Cobb Salad

Get the recipe here

2. Chicken Greek Salad

Get the recipe here

3. Tuscan Salad

Get the recipe here

4. Thai Shrimp Salad

Get the recipe here

