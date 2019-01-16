6 Muscle-Building Salad Recipes Perfect for Winter

Chances are you think of salads as something to serve only during the sunnier months—and nothing more than a sidekick to a hunk of meat. Well, you’re wrong on both counts. If you prepare your salads with a little creativity and smarts, they can be filling meals that help you pack on muscle and shed fat this winter. The following six salads bring together a host of underrated veggies, protein heavyweights, and inspiring dressings. Whip them up at home this season for major upgrades to your diet and physique, not to mention your cooking skills.