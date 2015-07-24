Sam Kaplan / Getty

8 Ways to Juicy Chicken

Ditch the boring chicken breasts with these preparation tips and recipes.

When it comes to “What’s for dinner,” chicken breast is a common answer among fitness buffs. The king of protein is found in every grocery store, doesn’t require a culinary degree to cook, and is low in fat. A three-ounce serving of skinless, boneless chicken breast offers 27 grams of muscle-building protein and only three grams of fat.

There’s just one problem with this fitness food staple: It can be unbearably boring if you don't try something new with it once in awhile. Your best defense against chicken-breast burnout is twofold: (1) Cook it differently, and (2) Flavor it better. The following guidelines and recipes will prevent you from ever having to choke down a dry bite of chicken again and leave you a satisfied breast man.

Poaching

Why it Works

Poaching is a cooking technique whereby meat is prepared in hot liquid to keep it moist. The poaching liquid is most often water or broth, but you can add seasonings such as herbs, lemon slices, or spices.

Do it Right

Place the meat in a pot, cover with chicken broth or water, and make sure it’s enough to cover the chicken by about one inch. Bring liquid to a slight simmer with just a few bubbles breaking the surface. Reduce heat to medium-low and partially cover the pot. Cook for 15 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Adjust heat as needed and skim off foam.

Steaming

Why it Works

Steamed meats retain exceptional moisture since they’re not exposed to the intense dry heat of a skillet or oven. And without the need for cooking oils, steaming saves calories.

Do it Right

A bamboo steamer can include two or more layers, allowing you to steam multiple parts of a meal simultaneously, thereby streamlining meal prep and cleanup. To use, fill a pot with several inches of water and bring to a boil. Place a bamboo tray on top of the pot, secure the lid, and reduce heat to a simmer. To steam chicken, season the meat and place the breasts on a steamer tray. Steam for 20 minutes or until the juices run clear.

Brining

Why it Works

Brining infuses tenderness by pulling saltwater into the chicken flesh, adding flavor and helping to keep the meat juicy when cooked on a skillet or grill.

Do it Right

To brine four chicken breasts, place 4 to 5 cups of water along with 3 tbsp salt and 2 tbsp sugar in a saucepan. Heat over medium until sugar and salt have dissolved.

Remove from heat and let cool. Add chicken breasts to a large bowl and pour brine over top. Refrigerate for at least one hour but no more than six hours. When ready to cook, remove the chicken from the brine and pat dry with a paper towel. Let stand for about 30 minutes before pan-searing.

Chocolate Chicken Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 4 (6 oz) chicken breasts
  • 8 cups salad greens, such as baby spinach or mesclun
  • 1 English cucumber, sliced
  • 1 avocado, diced
  • 1 large yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 2 cups sliced strawberries
  • 4 oz soft goat cheese, crumbled
  • 1½  oz dark chocolate, finely chopped
  • 3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tsp honey
  • 2 tsp Dijon mustard
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp chili powder

Directions

  1. Prepare chicken using one of the Big Three methods.
  2. Divide greens, cucumber, avocado, bell pepper, strawberries, and goat cheese among serving plates.
  3. Place chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and heat on high in 25-second intervals until melted, stirring in between. Stir in olive oil, vinegar, honey, mustard, salt, and chili powder.
  4. Top salad with slices of chicken, and drizzle chocolate dressing on top.

Calories: 636  |  Protein: 55g  |  Carbs: 23g  |  Fat: 37g

Chicken with Mushroom Gravy

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 4 (6 oz) chicken breasts
  • 1 tbsp grapeseed oil or canola oil
  • 2 shallots, chopped
  • 10 oz white or cremini mushrooms, sliced (about 4 cups)
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • ½ cup dry white wine
  • 3 tbsp cornstarch
  • 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 tbsp fresh thyme or 1 tsp dried thyme

Directions

  1. Prepare chicken using one of the Big Three methods.
  2. Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add shallots, mushrooms, and garlic. Cook until the mushrooms are soft. Add the wine, raise the heat to medium-high, and simmer uncovered until the liquid has reduced by half (about 3 minutes). Whisk cornstarch, 1 tbsp at a time, into 1 cup of the broth until smooth. Add the broth and thyme to the pan. Return to a boil and simmer until thickened (6–8 minutes). Season with salt and black pepper to taste.
  3. Serve immediately atop thinly sliced chicken.

Calories: 306  | Protein: 46g  |  Carbs: 5g  |  Fat: 9g

Chicken with Tomato-Olive Relish

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 4 (6 oz) chicken breasts
  • 3 plum (Roma) tomatoes, seeded and diced
  • ½ small red onion, diced
  • 3 cup kalamata olives, thinly sliced
  • 3 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • ¼ tsp black pepper

Directions

  1. Prepare chicken using one of the Big Three methods.
  2. In a large bowl, toss together all remaining ingredients. Serve chicken topped with relish.

Calories: 384  |  Protein: 56g  |  Carbs: 6g  |  Fat: 15g

Chicken Mango Bowls

Serves 3

Ingredients

  • 4 (6 oz) skinless, boneless chicken breast
  • 1 mango, diced
  • 1 cup canned red beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • ½ cup diced red onion
  • 3 cups cilantro, chopped
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • Salt
  • 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tsp lime zest
  • 1 canned chipotle chili pepper in adobo sauce, minced

Directions

  1. Prepare chicken using one of the Big Three methods. Chop cooked chicken into 1-inch pieces.
  2. In a large bowl, toss together chicken, mango, beans, bell pepper, onion, cilantro, juice of ½ lime, and ¼ tsp salt.
  3. In a bowl, whisk together yogurt, garlic, zest, chili pepper, remaining lime juice, and salt to taste.
  4.  Divide chicken-mango mixture among serving bowls and top with yogurt sauce.

Calories: 424  |  Protein: 66g  |  Carbs: 34g  |  Fat: 6g

Chicken with Poached Plums

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 4 (6 oz) skinless, boneless chicken breasts
  • 4 plums, pitted and thinly sliced
  • ½ cup port wine or other sweet red wine
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tsp minced fresh ginger
  • 1 tsp fresh thyme
  • 1 tsp orange zest
  • 3 whole cloves
  • ¼ tsp sea salt

Directions

  1. Prepare chicken using one of the Big Three methods.
  2. Add plums, wine, honey, balsamic vinegar, ginger, thyme, zest, cloves, and salt to a medium-size saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally, until plums soften (about 12 minutes).
  3. Slice chicken thinly and serve topped with plum sauce.

Calories: 363  |  Protein: 49g  |  Carbs: 16g  |  Fat: 11g

