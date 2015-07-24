8 Ways to Juicy Chicken

When it comes to “What’s for dinner,” chicken breast is a common answer among fitness buffs. The king of protein is found in every grocery store, doesn’t require a culinary degree to cook, and is low in fat. A three-ounce serving of skinless, boneless chicken breast offers 27 grams of muscle-building protein and only three grams of fat.

There’s just one problem with this fitness food staple: It can be unbearably boring if you don't try something new with it once in awhile. Your best defense against chicken-breast burnout is twofold: (1) Cook it differently, and (2) Flavor it better. The following guidelines and recipes will prevent you from ever having to choke down a dry bite of chicken again and leave you a satisfied breast man.