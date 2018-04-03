Healthy Recipes
Ashwagandha Cacao Protein Bites
Called the “rejuvenator” in Ayurvedic medicine, ashwagandha is used as a tonic to calm nerves, but it can also help fight fatigue.
Called the “rejuvenator” in Ayurvedic medicine, ashwagandha is used as a tonic to calm nerves, but it can also help fight fatigue, thanks to its active alkaloid-based compounds. Pair it with protein-rich ingredients, which have a grounding effect, such as protein powder, nut butter, and cacao nibs. (They can also help mask the woody flavor.) Look for the herb in ground powder form at health-food stores.
Ashwagandha Cacao Protein Bites Servings: 36
You'll need
- 1 cup plain old-fashioned oats
- ½ cup vanilla or plain protein powder
- ½ cup creamy peanut butter
- 3 tbsp honey
- ¼ cup chopped salted almonds
- ¼ cup cacao nibs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp ashwagandha powder
Get more recipes featuring adaptogen foods here.
Directions
1. Combine all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl. Roll into balls; refrigerate to set. Store at room temperature or refrigerated for up to 1 week.