Healthy Recipes

Ashwagandha Cacao Protein Bites

Called the “rejuvenator” in Ayurvedic medicine, ashwagandha is used as a tonic to calm nerves, but it can also help fight fatigue.

Ashwagandha Cacao Protein Bites
Dorling Kindersley: Will Heap / Getty
Calories 109
Protein 4g
Fat 6g
Carbs 9g
Fiber 2g
Sodium 28mg
Dorling Kindersley: Will Heap / Getty

Called the “rejuvenator” in Ayurvedic medicine, ashwagandha is used as a tonic to calm nerves, but it can also help fight fatigue, thanks to its active alkaloid-based compounds. Pair it with protein-rich ingredients, which have a grounding effect, such as protein powder, nut butter, and cacao nibs. (They can also help mask the woody flavor.) Look for the herb in ground powder form at health-food stores.

Ashwagandha Cacao Protein Bites Servings: 36
You'll need
  • 1 cup plain old-fashioned oats
  • ½ cup vanilla or plain protein powder
  • ½ cup creamy peanut butter
  • 3 tbsp honey
  • ¼ cup chopped salted almonds
  • ¼ cup cacao nibs
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp ashwagandha powder

Get more recipes featuring adaptogen foods here. 

Directions 
1. Combine all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl. Roll into balls; refrigerate to set. Store at room temperature or refrigerated for up to 1 week.
Topics:
Comments