Baked Sweet Potatoes With Goji Berry-almond Topping
Add this tasty dish to your holiday menu.
This clean version of marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes subs in goji berries (a tangy dried exotic fruit rich in antioxidants) for that touch of sweetness without any empty calories. If you can’t find goji berries, use dried cranberries.
Baked Sweet Potatoes With Goji Berry-almond Topping Servings: 6
You'll need
- 1 lb sweet potatoes, peeled
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/2 tsp garlic salt
- 1/4 cup chopped almonds or pecans, toasted
- 1/4 cup goji berries or dried unsweetened cranberries
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°.
2. Dice potatoes, and transfer to a large stockpot covered with water. Boil over high heat until fork-tender, 8 to 10 minutes.
3. Put potatoes in a food processor (you may need to do so in batches); blend with sour cream and garlic salt until smooth.
4. Scoop potato mixture into a 7x11" baking dish. Top with the almonds or pecans and goji berries or cranberries. Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until the top is golden and the potatoes are warm. Serve immediately.