Baked Sweet Potatoes With Goji Berry-almond Topping

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°.

2. Dice potatoes, and transfer to a large stockpot covered with water. Boil over high heat until fork-tender, 8 to 10 minutes.

3. Put potatoes in a food processor (you may need to do so in batches); blend with sour cream and garlic salt until smooth.

4. Scoop potato mixture into a 7x11" baking dish. Top with the almonds or pecans and goji berries or cranberries. Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until the top is golden and the potatoes are warm. Serve immediately.