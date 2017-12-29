Sweet beets swathed in a rich curry sauce—this is sure to become the hit of the holiday table. It’s also the ultimate make-ahead dish, as the flavor gets only better after a day or two of lingering in the fridge.

Beet Curry Servings: 6

Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 30 min. You'll need 1 tbsp coconut or canola oil

1 yellow onion, chopped

½ tsp salt

2 lbs beets (about 8 medium-size), peeled and cut into 1/4-inch cubes

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1½ tsp ground coriander

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp cumin

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp cayenne powder

¼ tsp black pepper

1¼ cups full-fat coconut milk

2 tbsp rice vinegar or cider vinegar

2 tsp sugar

Chef's Tip: If your beets come with their greens, go ahead and wash a few of them, then chop and toss them into the curry toward the end of cooking for an extra punch of nutrition.