Healthy Recipes

Beet Curry

Indulge in a healthy side dish to boost the nutritional value of your meal.

by MS, RD
Beet Curry
Travis Rathbone
Calories 192
Protein 4g
Fat 13g
Carbs 19g
Travis Rathbone

Sweet beets swathed in a rich curry sauce—this is sure to become the hit of the holiday table. It’s also the ultimate make-ahead dish, as the flavor gets only better after a day or two of lingering in the fridge.

Beet Curry Servings: 6
Prep time: 10 min.   |   Cook time: 30 min.
You'll need
  • 1 tbsp coconut or canola oil
  • 1 yellow onion, chopped
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 2 lbs beets (about 8 medium-size), peeled and cut into 1/4-inch cubes
  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1½ tsp ground coriander
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • ½ tsp cayenne powder
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • 1¼ cups full-fat coconut milk
  • 2 tbsp rice vinegar or cider vinegar
  • 2 tsp sugar

Chef's Tip: If your beets come with their greens, go ahead and wash a few of them, then chop and toss them into the curry toward the end of cooking for an extra punch of nutrition.

Directions 
1. In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and salt; cook until softened and beginning to brown, about 6 minutes. Add beets, garlic, and ginger; cook 3 minutes. Stir in spices and heat 30 seconds.
2. Add coconut milk, vinegar, and sugar to pan. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and cover; simmer until beets are tender, about 25 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Topics:
Comments