Beet Curry
Sweet beets swathed in a rich curry sauce—this is sure to become the hit of the holiday table. It’s also the ultimate make-ahead dish, as the flavor gets only better after a day or two of lingering in the fridge.
Beet Curry Servings: 6
Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 30 min.
You'll need
- 1 tbsp coconut or canola oil
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 lbs beets (about 8 medium-size), peeled and cut into 1/4-inch cubes
- 3 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1½ tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp cumin
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp cayenne powder
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 1¼ cups full-fat coconut milk
- 2 tbsp rice vinegar or cider vinegar
- 2 tsp sugar
Chef's Tip: If your beets come with their greens, go ahead and wash a few of them, then chop and toss them into the curry toward the end of cooking for an extra punch of nutrition.
Directions
1. In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and salt; cook until softened and beginning to brown, about 6 minutes. Add beets, garlic, and ginger; cook 3 minutes. Stir in spices and heat 30 seconds.
2. Add coconut milk, vinegar, and sugar to pan. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and cover; simmer until beets are tender, about 25 minutes, stirring occasionally.