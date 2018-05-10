Breakfast Miso Soup

Directions

1. In a medium pot, bring water to a boil. Add seaweed and reduce heat to a simmer; cook until softened, about 5 minutes.

2. In a small bowl, add miso paste. Slowly add 3 to 4 tbsp of the soup into the bowl and whisk until miso is smooth.

3. Add miso mixture into the pot, being careful not to bring bring water to a boil.

4. Add tofu and scallions and cook until the flavors combine, about 5 minutes.