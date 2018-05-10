Nothing says good morning better than a warm bowl of miso soup served with a vitamin -C-rich side of citrus. The fermented miso is packed with healthy bacteria, while the citrus is brimming with antioxidants.
Breakfast Miso Soup Servings: 2 cups
You'll need
- 8 cups water
- 1 tbsp dried seaweed (like nori or wakame)
- ¼ cup white miso paste
- 8 oz silken tofu, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 4 scallions, chopped
Directions
1. In a medium pot, bring water to a boil. Add seaweed and reduce heat to a simmer; cook until softened, about 5 minutes.
2. In a small bowl, add miso paste. Slowly add 3 to 4 tbsp of the soup into the bowl and whisk until miso is smooth.
3. Add miso mixture into the pot, being careful not to bring bring water to a boil.
4. Add tofu and scallions and cook until the flavors combine, about 5 minutes.