This one-pot wonder is the perfect make-ahead meal for keeping a rowdy crowd of football fans well fed. And by incorporating whole-grain carbs, lean beef, hearty beans, and vegetables, there is little chance your physique will be brought down.

Chili Mac n' Cheese Servings: 6

You'll need 1 tbsp canola oil

1 yellow onion, diced

2 medium carrots, diced

½ tsp salt

1 lb lean ground beef

3 garlic cloves, minced

1½ tsp dried oregano

1 tsp cumin

¾ tsp cayenne

¼ tsp black pepper

2 cups whole-wheat elbow pasta

1 (14 oz) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1½ cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 (14.5 oz) can diced, fire-roasted tomatoes

1½ cups tomato sauce

6 cups baby spinach

1½ cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Splurge and treat your friends to ground bison for added nutrition. Pinto beans can stand in for kidney beans, and kale is another option for some green power.