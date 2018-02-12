This one-pot wonder is the perfect make-ahead meal for keeping a rowdy crowd of football fans well fed. And by incorporating whole-grain carbs, lean beef, hearty beans, and vegetables, there is little chance your physique will be brought down.
Chili Mac n' Cheese Servings: 6
You'll need
- 1 tbsp canola oil
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 2 medium carrots, diced
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 lb lean ground beef
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1½ tsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp cumin
- ¾ tsp cayenne
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 2 cups whole-wheat elbow pasta
- 1 (14 oz) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1½ cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 (14.5 oz) can diced, fire-roasted tomatoes
- 1½ cups tomato sauce
- 6 cups baby spinach
- 1½ cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Splurge and treat your friends to ground bison for added nutrition. Pinto beans can stand in for kidney beans, and kale is another option for some green power.
Directions
1. Heat oil in a large saucepan or a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, carrots, and salt; cook until vegetables have softened, about 6 minutes. Stir in beef and garlic; heat until meat is browned. Stir in oregano, cumin, cayenne, and black pepper; heat 30 seconds.
2. Add pasta, beans, chicken broth, canned tomatoes, and tomato sauce. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Once simmering, cover the pot and cook until pasta is al dente, about 15 minutes. Stir in spinach and heat just until wilted. Remove from heat and stir in cheese until melted.