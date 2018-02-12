Bacon-cheese and other popular gameday dips are often a gut bomb. To make double-dipping much less hazardous to your six-pack, this dip features a one-two punch of protein-packed Greek yogurt and black beans, which brings dietary fiber to the party to help take the edge off hunger. And we’ve swapped out lackluster chips for a pile of DIY pita crisps that will surely award you many cheers.

Chipotle Bean Dip Servings: 6

You'll need 1 (14 oz) can black beans, drained and rinsed

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 small chipotle chili pepper in adobo sauce

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp cumin

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

3 large whole-wheat pitas

To keep the carb count lower, you can opt for sliced vegetables like jicama, red bell pepper, and broccoli florets instead of the pita chips.