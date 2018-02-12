Bacon-cheese and other popular gameday dips are often a gut bomb. To make double-dipping much less hazardous to your six-pack, this dip features a one-two punch of protein-packed Greek yogurt and black beans, which brings dietary fiber to the party to help take the edge off hunger. And we’ve swapped out lackluster chips for a pile of DIY pita crisps that will surely award you many cheers.
Chipotle Bean Dip Servings: 6
You'll need
- 1 (14 oz) can black beans, drained and rinsed
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 small chipotle chili pepper in adobo sauce
- 1 tbsp fresh lime juice
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp cumin
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 3 large whole-wheat pitas
To keep the carb count lower, you can opt for sliced vegetables like jicama, red bell pepper, and broccoli florets instead of the pita chips.
Directions
1. Place beans, yogurt, 2 tbsp olive oil, tomato paste, chipotle chili pepper, lime juice, ½ tsp garlic powder, cumin, ½ tsp salt, and ¼ tsp black pepper in a food processor or a blender container and blend until smooth.
2. Preheat oven to 350°F. Slice pitas in half, then slice each half into thirds to form triangle shapes. Pull each pita triangle apart so you end up with 6 pieces per pita half. Lay on two baking sheets. Whisk together 2 tbsp olive oil, ½ tsp garlic powder, ½ tsp salt, and ¼ tsp black pepper. Brush pita tops. Bake about 8 minutes
3. Place dip in serving bowl and serve with pita chips.