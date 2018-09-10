Chipotle Pork Sandwich

Directions

1. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook pork until browned on outside and slightly pink inside, about 5 minutes.

2. Mix refried beans, tomato paste, onion, garlic, lime juice, chipotle chili, and cumin.

3. To assemble each sandwich, spread bean mixture on both bun halves. Top bottom bun with pork. Add avocado and mash lightly with a fork; add cheese, tomato, and cilantro. Place top bun on sandwich.