Fashioned after a cemita, an overflowing torta hailing from the Mexican state of Puebla, this sandwich is packed with a fiery bean spread, protein-packed pork tenderloin, and milky queso.
Chipotle Pork Sandwich Servings: 4
You'll need
- 2 tsp canola oil
- 1 lb pork tenderloin, sliced into 1⁄2-inch rounds
- 1 cup refried beans
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 1/2 cup finely chopped white onion
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- Juice of 1⁄2 lime
- 1 canned chipotle chili pepper in adobo sauce, finely chopped
- 1/2 tsp cumin powder
- 1 avocado, sliced
- 1 cup crumbled or grated queso cheese (or feta or mozzarella)
- 1 beefsteak tomato, sliced
- 1/3 cup cilantro
- 4 buns
Directions
1. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook pork until browned on outside and slightly pink inside, about 5 minutes.
2. Mix refried beans, tomato paste, onion, garlic, lime juice, chipotle chili, and cumin.
3. To assemble each sandwich, spread bean mixture on both bun halves. Top bottom bun with pork. Add avocado and mash lightly with a fork; add cheese, tomato, and cilantro. Place top bun on sandwich.