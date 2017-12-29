Healthy Recipes
Chocolate Pumpkin Pie Pudding
Finish off a festive meal with this healthy, protein-packed take on pumpkin pie.
Most holiday desserts are loaded with many calories and so much sugar that you’ll be walking away from the table feeling stuffed—and not in a good way. Instead, finish off a festive meal with this healthy, protein-packed riff on ye olde pumpkin pie. If serving this to a hungry crowd, simply double up on the ingredients
Chocolate Pumpkin Pie Pudding Servings: 6
Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 2 hrs.
You'll need
- 2 cups plain 2% Greek or Skyr yogurt
- 1 cup canned pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
- 2 scoops chocolate protein powder
- 2 tbsp chocolate nut butter, such as Justin’s or Nuttzo
- 2 tbsp maple syrup (optional)
- 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- 2 tsp orange zest
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ¼ tsp salt
Directions
1. In a blender, blend together all ingredients. Chill mixture for at least 2 hours.
2. To serve, place pudding in serving bowls and garnish as you like.