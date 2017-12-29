Healthy Recipes

Chocolate Pumpkin Pie Pudding

Finish off a festive meal with this healthy, protein-packed take on pumpkin pie.

by MS, RD
Calories 186
Protein 19g
Fat 6g
Carbs 13g
Most holiday desserts are loaded with many calories and so much sugar that you’ll be walking away from the table feeling stuffed—and not in a good way. Instead, finish off a festive meal with this healthy, protein-packed riff on ye olde pumpkin pie. If serving this to a hungry crowd, simply double up on the ingredients

Chocolate Pumpkin Pie Pudding Servings: 6
Prep time: 10 min.   |   Cook time: 2 hrs.
You'll need
  • 2 cups plain 2% Greek or Skyr yogurt
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
  • 2 scoops chocolate protein powder
  • 2 tbsp chocolate nut butter, such as Justin’s or Nuttzo
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup (optional)
  • 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
  • 2 tsp orange zest
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • ¼ tsp salt
Directions 
1. In a blender, blend together all ingredients. Chill mixture for at least 2 hours.
2. To serve, place pudding in serving bowls and garnish as you like.
