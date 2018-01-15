Nearly half of all adult Americans consume at least one sandwich per day. Still, many lifters shy away from fueling up with these hand-held meals, fearing that all sandwiches will work against efforts to build muscle or stay lean. However, by selecting the right bread, using more inspired protein sources, and passing on fatty dressings and unnecessary add-ons like Kraft singles, you can construct a sandwich that makes it easier to pack on quality mass and titillate your taste buds.

Citrus Pesto Beef Sandwich You'll need 1 Tbsp grapeseed or canola oil

1 lb sirloin steak

Salt and pepper

4 cups baby greens

2 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 tsp balsamic vinegar

1⁄4 cup bottled pesto

8 slices sourdough bread

4 oz crumbled blue, Gorgonzola, or Roquefort cheese

2 oranges, peeled and segmented

Blue cheese: Fermented cheeses like blue and Roquefort, though higher in saturated fat, contain bacteria that may benefit the immune system.

Sourdough: A slice of sourdough causes less of a blood-sugar spike than white or even regular whole-wheat bread, which can help sustain energy levels all day.