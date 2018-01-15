Healthy Recipes

Citrus Pesto Beef Sandwich

Add this hearty sandwich creation to your training diet to break out of the lunchtime blahs.

Calories 607
Protein 35g
Fat 36g
Carbs 35g
Nearly half of all adult Americans consume at least one sandwich per day. Still, many lifters shy away from fueling up with these hand-held meals, fearing that all sandwiches will work against efforts to build muscle or stay lean. However, by selecting the right bread, using more inspired protein sources, and passing on fatty dressings and unnecessary add-ons like Kraft singles, you can construct a sandwich that makes it easier to pack on quality mass and titillate your taste buds.

You'll need
  • 1 Tbsp grapeseed or canola oil
  • 1 lb sirloin steak
  • Salt and pepper
  • 4 cups baby greens
  • 2 tsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tsp balsamic vinegar
  • 1⁄4 cup bottled pesto
  • 8 slices sourdough bread
  • 4 oz crumbled blue, Gorgonzola, or Roquefort cheese
  • 2 oranges, peeled and segmented

Blue cheese: Fermented cheeses like blue and Roquefort, though higher in saturated fat, contain bacteria that may benefit the immune system. 

Sourdough: A slice of sourdough causes less of a blood-sugar spike than white or even regular whole-wheat bread, which can help sustain energy levels all day. 

 

Directions 
1. Heat grapeseed oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Season steak with salt and pepper, place in skillet, and cook for 4 minutes per side for medium rare or until desired doneness. Let steak rest for 10 minutes, then slice thinly. (Cooked steak can be kept in the fridge for three to four days.)
2. Toss baby greens with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and a pinch of salt.
3. To assemble each sandwich, spread 1 Tbsp pesto on a slice of bread. Top with 1⁄4 of the steak slices, cheese, orange segments, and baby greens. Top with another slice of bread.
