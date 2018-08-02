Healthy Recipes
Dry-Rub Grilled Hot Wings
Keep the calories low without skimping on flavor with these red-hot wings.
Chef's Tip: Hot sauce is sugar-free and has zero calories. It should be a seasoning staple in your kitchen.
Dry-Rub Grilled Hot Wings Servings: 4
You'll need
- 2 lbs chicken wings
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp pepper
- 1 tsp hot paprika
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1½ tsp crushed red pepper
- 1 tsp cayenne pepper bottled hot sauce, to taste
Directions
1. Heat grill. Rub chicken wings with olive oil. Combine spices and rub wings with spice mix.
2. Place wings on grill and cook both sides until cooked through. Remove from grill and drizzle with hot sauce.